The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College has announced plans for its 2023 graduation ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCHS Arena on the campus of Montgomery County High School located in Mount Sterling.

The move brings back a long-standing tradition of a single ceremony to honor graduates from all four of its regional campuses. Since 2015, MCTC has held multiple commencement ceremonies each year using facilities throughout the region.

“Graduation should be a grand affair,” says Dr. Laura McCullough, MCTC President and CEO. “Students will remember this day for the rest of their lives, and concentrating our resources into one major event helps to ensure the best experience possible for our new grads and their families.”

Moving forward, the college plans to rotate its graduation ceremony each year between the MCHS Arena in Mount Sterling and the Mason County Fieldhouse in Maysville in the same manner high school sports conduct regional and district tournaments.

The ceremony will recognize graduates from Spring 2023, as well as those who completed their degrees during the Summer and Fall of 2022.

For more information, visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/landing/graduation-info.aspx