Jan. 25, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
Chelsea M. Johnson, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another without consent, giving officer false identifying information, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 8.
Kenneth Woodrow Ketterer, 54, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree strangulation, pretrial hearing on Feb. 8.
William Lee, 58, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on March 22.