Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Makenna Malcom of Peebles, Ohio earning a B.S. in Art Education.

Mary Haberer of Fayetteville, Ohio earning a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication.

Maggie Dorsey of Sardinia, Ohio earning a B.S. in Nursing.

Ian Collins of Georgetown, Ohio earning a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics.

Austin Barnhill of Mount Orab, Ohio earning a B.S. in Commerce and Small Business Management.

