May 27, 2022
Emily Wood and Bailey Boone will be making a trip to Lexington.
May 27, 2022
After an anxious nearly week long wait, area track and field athletes finally found out if they made the KHSAA state track and field meet or not.
May 27, 2022
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently that Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Feb. 2, 2022.
May 27, 2022
May 26, 2022
Player of the Year: Dalton Davenport—Nicholas County
May 26, 2022
The 10th Region softball tournament is set.
May 26, 2022
David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
May 25, 2022
WEST LIBERTY – The target has been there all season in the 16th Region, but nobody was able to hit bullseye.
May 25, 2022
10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
May 25, 2022
37th District Baseball at Campbell County