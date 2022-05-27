Wood, Boone qualify for state tennis tourney Emily Wood and Bailey Boone will be making a trip to Lexington.

Area track and field athletes find our their fate After an anxious nearly week long wait, area track and field athletes finally found out if they made the KHSAA state track and field meet or not.

Ky. soldier’s remains identified, returned to the bluegrass The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently that Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Feb. 2, 2022.

Throwback Thursday David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lady Lions perfect in the 16th, go back-to-back WEST LIBERTY – The target has been there all season in the 16th Region, but nobody was able to hit bullseye.