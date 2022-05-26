Player of the Year: Dalton Davenport—Nicholas County

Coach of the Year: Josh Earlywine—Nicholas County

Assistant Coach of the Year: David Shepard—Campbell County

Sophomore East All-Stars: Ryan Johnson—Nicholas County

Landon Scilley—Mason County

Sophomore Alternates: Elijah Harris—Harrison County

Corey Vaughn—Harrison County

Junior East All-Stars: Malachi Feeback—Harrison County

Aydan Hamilton—Campbell County

Junior Alternates: Brayson Ring—Nicholas County

Evan Moore—Bishop Brossart

Senior East All-Star Recognition: Dalton Davenport—Nicholas County

Greg Vineyard—Campbell County

Jake Napier—Campbell County