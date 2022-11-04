The Simon Kenton Post VFW has announced that Marion Sidwell will be this year’s grand marshall for the organization’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

President of the VFW Auxilary, Debbie Highfield, said Sidwell is a Vietnam veteran and will lead the Veteran’s Day parade this year.

“The parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 12, (the VFW Veteran’s Day dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11), and lineup will be at 1 p.m.,” Highfield said.

She said the lineup for the event will be at the Rotary Park railroad trestle and the parade will begin at 2 p.m. and wind its way through downtown Maysville.

“The parade will go down Second Street all the way to Wall Street, then it will go up Wall Street and back around to the Maysville Fire Station and end at Rotary Park,” she said.

According to Highfield, the Mason County ROTC will be doing the honor guard for the parade, and the Mason County High School band will provide music.

“Also this year, we (the VFW) hosted a beauty pageant here and we crowned the Miss Simon Kenton Queen, Teen, Pre-teen and Little Miss and they’ll be participating in the parade too, and of course, there will be the VFW Post trailer,” she said.

Highfield said anybody that wants to be a part of the parade can join and encourages entries for the event.