If it weren’t for her cousin, Sarah Paige Weddington probably never would have taken up the game of volleyball.

Sydney O’Keefe was instrumental in getting Weddington to hit the court her sophomore year.

Weddington was still unsure, trying to juggle all her extracurricular activities either within the school or community.

“If it probably wasn’t the COVID year, I probably wouldn’t have played. But I was bored, Sydney had been begging me to play. I was busy with softball and didn’t have much time,” Weddington said. “So she had told the team I was coming out to practice before I even knew so I had to go try it out and I’m beyond happy I played. Getting to play with my cousin topped it all. I wish I would have started sooner.”

Three years later and Weddington was recently named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association 16th Region Player of the Year.

“It’s definitely shocking. I didn’t really think of myself winning it or never really crossed my mind. It’s unexpected, I’ve only played for three years,” Weddington said. “Being the tallest on the team helps. But there’s so much to volleyball that I didn’t realize and still some stuff that I don’t know. My coaches and teammates put the time in with me and helped me so much.”

Her play on the court helped the Lady Lions to their most wins in a season since 2015, finishing 18-13, runner-up in the 63rd District and making their first region tournament appearance since 2018.

Weddington tallied 437 kills on the year, good for 24th most in the state. She also had 21 blocks, 17 assists, 325 digs and 40 aces on the season.

“This season was kind of a rollercoatser, thought it would be harder because we lost a lot from last year. We grew and made the region tourney, not many of us had done that and we’re really proud of it,” Weddington said.

She’s now preparing for the upcoming basketball season, where she’s one of the top players in the region and coming off a junior campaign where she averaged 15.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

“So excited for basketball, I’ve been a part of this team for a while now and it’s almost gone in a blink of an eye. Now I’m the oldest girl on the team and now I get to lead drills and talk to coach Fite about all the plays. I remember watching Savannah (Anderson) and Jaycey (Fite) play and feels like yesterday. But we’re hungry after last year’s finish and love a good challenge,” Weddington said.

Following that will be softball where she plays a big part with the two-time reigning 16th Region champs.

“It’s challenging, but my coaches are very understanding that I’m busy. During volleyball season I’d run with the basketball team during seventh period for conditioning. During basketball season I try and get in the batting cage when I can to keep up with the girls,” Weddington said.

When Weddington isn’t busy with athletics, she’s an officer for BETA, member of HOSA and FBLA, does a lot of stuff with her church and is very active in the community. She’s also a part of the Central KY Youth Salute and World Health scholars through Morehead. Weddington is also on the KHSAA Student Advisory Board.

After high school, she’ll have over 60 credits of college classes when she begins her college journey and wants to go to dental school.