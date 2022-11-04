Over the years, My Bride and I have been the proud caretakers for lots of fur-babies. From canines to felines to raccoons to foxes, at one time or another, most of the area’s critters have called our farm Home Base. We do not allow hunting, figuring animals need to have at least one safe place to rest.

My part in everything is basically in the periphery. My Bride is Dr. Dolittle, able to meet, greet and heal anything with fur or feathers. That talent extends to bees, as well. Here is how it works:

She takes gerbil water feeders and fills them with hummingbird nectar. The bees pile on, until their collective weight causes the whole group to fall to the deck. They shake themselves off and fly back to the feed trough. If you put your outstretched palm underneath the feeder at the right time, the bees fall like a raindrop onto your hand. It feels like a wad of cotton balls caressing your skin. The bees get their bearings and return to the feeder to enjoy more nourishment.

With My Bride, it’s a daily ritual. At the same time each day, she stocked the back yard with yummy treats for several species to enjoy. Peanut butter, Nilla wafers, graham crackers (because all animals love graham crackers), mini marshmallows, bird seed and more were the menu items offered to our often nocturnal neighbors.

Next, My Bride would whistle. And one by one, the kids would come in from the woods. Deer, fox, racoons, squirrels, skunks, rabbits, several species of birds and more would take a respite from any interspecies rivalry and break bread together.

Then there were the twins, Skunkie-Poo and Skunkie-Two, a pair of striped beauties with a fondness for dog food and trying to catch marshmallows.

Spooner was a raccoon with a taste for pudding (not chocolate-NEVER feed animals chocolate). My Bride would lean down with a spoon full of pudding and Spooner would cup the bowl of the utensils in its hands, eagerly devouring the savory treat.

But what would interacting with animals be without a little bit of mischief? Rhiannon was a black cat we took care of for a friend who had to move to a place that did not allow pets. She was definitely a feline who knew how to Cat.

One crisp Autumn day she did not show up when we called her name. Odd, considering her name was the thing she most liked to hear. Fearing the worst, we surmised she had slipped out of the front door when we had it open. We jumped in our 4WD and scoured the countryside, fruitlessly calling her name.

Six hours of hunting for her without producing any results, I tearfully got on the phone to relate the bad news to my friend that his cherished pet was gone.

Halfway through this painful conversation, the sound of a loud, satisfied purr permeated the air. Upon examination, we discovered Rhiannon, who had managed to finagle her way into the inside of our recliner. There, to her sadistic satisfaction, she was able to enjoy our panicked screams, waiting for just the right moment of desperation to make her grand entrance.

Oh, well, what is life without a little excitement? On the bright side, critters are usually better behaved than kids, and you do not have to send them to college. Bonus!