Maysville city commissioners said Thursday they have some concerns with a proposal to allow golf carts on city streets and agreed to table a proposal concerning them.

City commissioners said earlier this month they would consider an ordinance to allow golf carts on downtown streets with posted speed limits of 35 miles per hour.

City Manager Matt Wallingford told commissioners he had been approached about the issue and suggested the city consider regulations for the vehicles similar to those enacted in several neighboring cities.

While Wallingford first suggested the proposal be postponed, city commissioners said they also had concerns.

“It needs to be discussed more,” Commissioner Ann Brammer said. “I have a lot of concerns.” She said some of those concerns involve the safety of the small vehicles on city streets.

Commissioner Victor McKay suggested there should be designated parking areas for the carts to prevent them from taking away parking space for business customers.

Main Street Director Caroline Reece said she has concerns with the aesthetics of the carts in the historic district although she agreed there are places where they would be useful.

Tourism Director Lacey Holleran said the carts are convenient for tourists and can even lead to new businesses such as one offering cart rental.

Mayor Debra Cotterill and Brammer agreed to serve on a committee to investigate the issue before any decision is reached by the commission.

Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to build on the success of the city’s recycling program by adding more bins for consumers.

In March 2020, the city suspended its curbside recycling program after the county faced an inmate labor shortage at the recycling center, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city and county both also removed recycling bins where residents could deposit their recycling at that time. The county later converted to a drive-through self-sorting option at the center, a program that is still in place.

To restart the program, the city placed six containers at each of two locations last fall — in the parking lot on East Second Street across from the Mason County Health Department (between the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and Eagles Lodge), and at the Public Works site on Martha Comer Drive.

The program has been so successful that Wallingford asked commissioners to add six more of the dumpster-sized bins — three more in the downtown location near the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge for a total of nine, three more at the Public Works building on Martha Comer Drive for a total of six and three in a new location at Public Works Station 2 on Kenton Station Road.

Wallingford said there have been few problems with the program, although he encouraged residents to empty recycling from trash bags and take the bags home with them to refill since the bags are not recyclable.

The bins will be emptied monthly at a cost of an additional $1,000 to the city, in addition to the original bins which also cost $1,000 monthly.

In other business, commissioners:

— Learned Cotterill appointed Carmen Gomez to the Commission on Human Rights.

— Heard from Bill Marshall on proposed solar energy ordinance.

— Approved a resolution awarding a request for qualification to HMB Professional Engineers Inc. for pump station upgrades.

— Approved a resolution authorizing a loan agreement with the US for the aircraft display at Fleming-Mason Airport.