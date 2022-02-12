What a month! After last week’s COVID Catastrophe coupled with a date with the White Death, this weekend I am looking forward to a two-day festival of food, film and fun.

Saturday will consist of a little bit of work at the radio station. Next, I plan to go home and binge watch “Star Trek Discovery” while gorging myself on Cincinnati Chili.

If you will indulge me, I would like to take a sidebar and discuss the “Cincinnati Chili” thing. Unenlightened folk, who I like to refer to as “The Outsiders,” throw aspersions on the Tri-State comestible, calling it a sauce instead of a chili.

Those who know better appreciate the Heaven in a bowl that is Cincinnati style chili. Be it Skyline, Gold Star, Dixie, Empress or Camp Washington style, your taste buds will know you have hit the gastronomical jackpot with your first spoonful. Now, back to our story.

Sunday promises to be a Bowl of Bounty, featuring the Puppy Bowl, a no holes barred playfest between young shelter dogs looking for their forever home, and the Super Bowl, where our local boys will hopefully prove that three is the charm. The festivities will be fueled by bowls full of David Case’s “so good it should be it’s own food group” gumbo.

It will be the first Super Bowl I’ve watched in a while, but that won’t prevent me from sharing a few thoughts on how to improve the game. In advance, you’re welcome.

Let’s start with one of the biggest annual disappointments of the event: the Half-Time Show. Face it – the musical celebrities rarely live up to their hype, with the exception of Prince, who always brings it. I mean, most acts employ more auto-tune than the Black-Eyed Peas, and the accompanying dance numbers make the undead in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video seem like they have just mainlined from the Fountain of Youth.

In an effort to avoid the annual letdown, I suggest dumping the superstars and go back to featuring college bands at the half. My personal favorite would be Ohio State University, the self-proclaimed “Best Damn Band in the Land.”

Or Producers could show all of the Super Bowl commercials back to back to back after the second quarter. After all, that is what most people tune in to see, anyway. Package them up in a pretty bow, have a congenial host like Mario Lopez do the segues, and both viewers and the advertisers will be happy.

While I am at it, it’s time for the NFL to stop standing for No Fun League. Drop all penalties for End Zone Dancing and celebrations for exciting plays. Remember the full-on choreographed odes to joy from teams of old? The fans and the players are supposed to have a good time during the games, not just provide financial fodder for billionaire owners.

So over the course of a weekend I have both solved the problem of the sports/entertainment industry and enjoyed enough of David Case’s gumbo to hibernate through the remaining 35 days of Winter.

Until Spring, I will leave you to your own devices. Talk to you when it’s warm!