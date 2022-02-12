The Robertson County student section has the countdown on prior to the game as Justin Becker needed six points entering Saturday’s contest with Scott. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MT. OLIVET — Justin Becker’s legacy has added another milestone to it.

Becker joined elite territory on Saturday in the Black Devils contest against Scott, becoming the 37th boys’ player in KHSAA history to score 3,000 career points.

He got to do it in front of his home crowd, wasting no time, needing six points and hitting the feat at the 1:44 mark in the first quarter. Play was stopped, the horn sounded and Becker was recognized with a plaque that will now know February 12 as “Justin Becker Day” in Robertson County, signed and delivered by Judge/Executive Stephanie Holbrook as superintendent of Robertson County Schools Sanford Holbrook announced his list of accomplishments.

“Getting to do it with my teammates, my family and the rest of my community means a lot. This school has done a lot for me, so wanted to stick around and achieve it. It came fast, 2,500 came fast, the school record came fast and 3,000 came quicker,” Becker said. “My sophomore year I started to come to the realization I could get it. A year or two before I was hurt, broke my finger, broke my ankle. Knew it was possible, just took a lot of hard work and dedication.”

The point ticker started his seventh grade year, Becker starting to get varsity time as a young 12-year-old and scoring 31 points that season. His productivity ramped up from there. He’d score 289 points in eighth grade, more than doubling that his freshman season with 587 points, a year the Black Devils were able to secure the program’s first ever 10th Region All “A” title.

Then came the program’s first ever back-to-back district titles in his sophomore and junior seasons, Becker going off for 762 points during his sophomore season, followed by the COVID shortened season his junior year in which he scored 499 points despite playing just 20 games. A typical season is 30-plus games, depending how long a team’s postseason run is.

“Not going to lie, I was stressed about it. I probably stressed about it more than he has. I’m probably one of his biggest fans and wanted him to get that not only for himself but for his family and teammates as well. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder and I haven’t put a ball in the basket,” Black Devils coach Aaron Massey said.

Becker needed to get after it his senior year, 3,000 was within reach, needing 832 points to hit the mark and as COVID cancellations and snow cancellations piled up, things started to come down close to the final hour. With 153 games under his belt, the countdown is over. Health, production and continued progress throughout the years and Becker now has his name on a special list.

The Black Devils opponent on Saturday, the Eagles coming away with a 79-47 victory on the day, made things tough on Becker as he finished with 27 points. Eagles coach Steve Fromeyer got to coach a player who was close to 3,000 in Jake Ohmer, finishing just under the milestone, Ohmer scoring at high levels in his high school career and proof of just how hard 3,000 is to get.

“He’s dynamic to where he can handle the basketball in the open court and create his own shot at that height. He picks up double teams and triple teams which can be frustrating for him, but that’s just respect. For him to be able to get to that mark and be able to put the numbers up and hit despite the double teams and triple teams is wholly impressive,” Fromeyer said. “That right there just tells you the type of work he has put in. He’s drawing all that, getting fouled, bodied up, it’s hard for a teenage boy or girl to keep their composure while doing all that.”

Not only did he become the 37th player to accomplish the mark, but Becker already having secured 1,100 career rebounds puts him on a list that only seven others have accomplished. He joins the likes of former Mr. Basketball players J.r. Vanhoose, Dontaie Allen, Trevon Faulkner, Harry Todd and Charles Thomas on the illustrious 3,000 point, 1,100 rebound club.

With two Region Players of the Year (Coaches Association) and pretty much a lock for the KABC Region Player of the Year, Becker is now in the discussion for Mr. Basketball, the 16 finalists named on Friday by the KABC. While this year’s race is probably more wide open then others with the lack of a high major Division I commitment across the state, it opens the door for Becker to be one of the top candidates. His career marks speak for themselves, not only with the scoring and rebounding, but the efficiency he’s been able to do it with.

He’s top 10 all-time in KHSAA history in field goals made, 13th all-time in free throws made and attempted. Despite all the attention the opponent gives him on every night, magnified even more this year with five of his top six players departed from last season, he’s still averaging career highs in scoring and rebounding.

“I’ll be partial obviously. I think Justin should be Mr. Basketball. The knock that we get is because we’re a small school and the schedule we play, but look at the schedule we play, outside of St. Patrick, Augusta and Calvary Christian, we’re playing schools that are two, three, four and five times larger than us. I’ve seen arguments on whether if it’s a senior award or a career award. I think it’s a career award, what he’s done over the four years is remarkable and something our program has never seen before,” Massey said. “What he’s done and what he’s meant to our school and what he’s meant to the team, I think he is deserving of it.”

Now with three regular season games left before postseason, a burden has been lifted off Becker’s shoulders. Instead of having the milestone in the back of mind, Becker can now focus on the double and triple teams he’s been facing nightly this season.

It hasn’t come easy, the Black Devils still able to put a competitive team out on the court, earning the second seed in the 38th District and on track to make the 10th Region tournament. The majority of the Black Devils roster had never seen significant varsity minutes outside of fifth year senior Joshua Pilosky, Becker helping groom the inexperienced ones on the fly.

“It’s a lot this year. A lot of those guys played JV last year and maybe played the last 50 seconds of a varsity game or something. It’s hard to adapt, varsity is a lot more physical and faster. They’ve progressed, dealt with it really good,” Becker said.

Saturday marked another milestone for Becker’s legacy. He owns the school’s all-time scoring mark, passing Kyle King’s record of 2,328 points earlier this season. He’s been a part of the best four-season run from 2017-21 in which the Black Devils won two 38th District titles, two 10th Region All “A” titles and won 80 games in that stretch. In the 153 games he’s played in, the Black Devils have won 100 of them.

“He probably has the most wins of any player in Robertson County history. We’ve had a great four or five year run here and Justin has been an integral part of it. He’ll be the first to tell you with the 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds, it’s just not him. He’s giving credit to his teammates. The team wanted him to hit the mark as much as he did,” Massey said.

Becker isn’t done yet. He wants a third straight district championship and hopes to make a run in region, with the possibility of a few more individual accolades to send him off. Maybe even Mr. Basketball.

“It’s pretty cool just to have my name up there. I didn’t think of it until maybe three months ago. It’s a blessing to be up there with those guys,” Becker said. “District championship is my main focus right now and making a run in region.”