Rescued dog chooses her own family

While this last year has proven to be an incredibly trying year for all of us, we have found that our work has become even more vital to our community, as home isn’t a safe place for everyone.

Being quarantined at home hasn’t been easy, but when you’re isolated in a home that isn’t safe, it can be terrifying. Women’s Crisis Center has made every effort to be the spark someone may need during this dark time, to offer aid and safety, so we can all weather this storm together.

Like so many things this year, COVID-19 has pushed us to find new and creative ways to fundraise. This year will be our 11th annual Dining to Make a Difference-Denim and Diamonds event. Although our virtual event last year was very successful, we know that people are wanting some type of in-person interactions, so in our best effort to continue to keep everyone safe, we have decided to do a bit of a hybrid event, with some in-person capabilities, while keeping other things online.

This year’s event will be held on April 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the US Bank parking lot in downtown Maysville. You will be able to enjoy the in-person event from the comfort of your car, where we will be transmitting the audio feed into your car radio. You can enjoy seeing people, still be safe and Drive In To Make a Difference.

In past events, we have incorporated “Celebrity Servers.” This year we have 12 people who have stepped up to participate and they are already busy competing for donations online. Even if you can’t attend the event in person, you can certainly go on the event site and pick your favorite celebrity server to donate under and help them win this competition, while helping to secure needed funds to WCC. The servers will bring your boxed meals provided by D&D Catering to your vehicles, will be visiting you to sell split the pot raffle tickets, and other exciting things, and will do all of this with top-notch service in an effort to secure more tips to walk away with the grand prize for helping to secure the most donations to WCC. You will be seeing more about the servers on our social media page in the coming weeks.

If you have attended our event in the past, you know that we always have incredible auction items to bid on, and this year has been no different. We have some wonderful things that have been donated by this community and we feel sure that there is something for everyone. Again, the best thing about doing some pieces of an event virtually is that people from anywhere can bid on these items. The online auction will begin April 9, so check into the site on that date to view all of the packages and follow your favorites.

One of the highlights of our event every year is that we get the honor of recognizing someone chosen by our committee, for going above and beyond for our agency, and/or for the survivors that we serve. This year, our committee chose the Buffalo Trace District Health Department as our 2021 “Beacon of Hope” recipient.

BTDHD has always been a huge supporter of WCC and our mission, however, this past year, they have truly had an impact on this entire community, including our agency. They have always been very quick to refer people to us who they feel may benefit from our services because they understand the need to connect to advocates . They have always been willing to come in and train our residents and staff alike on public health issues, come on site with flu vaccines, and have always been a phone call away if we had questions around anything public health related.

The BTDHD was instrumental in assisting us in getting a local HIV Npep protocol for our sexual assault survivors, setting up the process in getting prophylaxis treatment to those who may have been exposed to HIV during a sexual assault.

Over this last year, the BTDHD truly helped us understand the impact that the pandemic could have on our agency, including our residential facility. They assisted in helping us determine what our preparedness plan should and would look like, worked with us to get residents tested within 5 days so that we could get them moved from quarantine locations into our residential facility, answered every phone call full of questions asking for guidance, and ultimately getting our staff vaccinated so that they would feel comfortable continuing the important work that we do serving survivors.

Because of all of these efforts that the Buffalo Trace District Health Department continues to put forth, in regards to understanding the importance of making survivors feel safe and supported, WCC is proud to name them our 2021 “Beacon of Hope” recipient.

To take a look at all of what this event will be offering you can visit our event site at http://bidpal.net/drivein21. Here you will be able view who has made the event possible through their sponsorship, to donate to celebrity servers, bid on auction items, and order tickets to attend in person.

Tickets are limited due to the amount of parking spaces available. Those in attendance will get a sneak peak at a very important special announcement that we will be making in early summer to the public! So go take a look at the event site, order your tickets, prepare to bid on those auction items and Drive In To Make A Difference.