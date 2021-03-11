KY FAME Apprenticeship events set at MCTC

March 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Josh Wheeler, MCTC KY Fame graduate

The KY FAME apprenticeship program at Maysville Community and Technical College is currently seeking new students for the Fall 2021 semester.

KY FAME provides students the opportunity to simultaneously work and learn while gaining experience as an apprentice in the high-wage, high-demand field of advanced manufacturing.

Once accepted into the program, students earn a two-year degree in advanced manufacturing technician while attending classes two full days per week and working in a paid position at a local employer three days a week. This gives students the opportunity to graduate with a degree and two years work experience with little to no debt and a potential job. During the five-semester program, students will learn applications in electricity, robotics, mechanics, fabrication, hydraulic/pneumatic power and more.

MCTC is hosting open house events on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Technical building on the Maysville Campus and on Thrusday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. on the Montgomery Campus.

High school seniors, their parents or anyone interested in a different direction for their career is invited to attend the information session.

For more information about the KY Fame apprenticeship contact Michael Cooper at [email protected] or 606-759-7141 ext. 66152.

