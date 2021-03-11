The Best Laid Plans Of Mice And Me

March 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

I heard the phrase “Best laid plans of mice and men” recently. Which got me thinking. What do mice plan for? Vacation? Retirement? Their 401K? Perhaps they should strive to be…

As wise as an Owl. However, when was the last time you observed an owl doing long division? Postulating a theorem? Splitting an infinitive? Until the Owl shows proof of his work, I recommend a temporary hold on its academic credentials. Which might make it…

As angry as a Hornet. Why would they be so upset – did they get a speeding ticket on the way home from work? Perhaps their favorite team lost. Stewed tomatoes on Pizza Night? That would make me…

As mean as a Snake. You are a highly agile cold-blooded reptile, though – about what is there to be mad? No worries about bad backs, ingrown nails or losing hair. Life is a bed of roses! Which, in some circles, would make you…

As eager as a Beaver. Are beaver’s Type-A overachievers? Blessed from birth? Or maybe they are just…

As lucky as a Duck. For some, it seems like life is an endless stream of good fortune – personally and professionally. But what often seems like God given is usually just a case of someone being…

As busy as a Bee. That pollen will not harvest itself, after all. Then there is the hive making, and the honey stuff, which might make one…

As happy as a Lark. Being productive, enjoying beautiful flowers daily, as well as having the gift of flight, how could one complain? Unless, of course, you were…

As blind as a Bat. Not just in the physical sense. People are often blind to other’s feelings. Some turn a blind eye to the plight of their fellow man. The trait you might find in someone who is…

As sly as a Fox. How did the fox get that reputation – tricking tourists into a shady game of Three-Card Monte? Ponzi schemes? Perhaps a little larceny. Not at all like the types who are…

As gentle as a Lamb. I guess when your hair is the thing that dreams are made of your life might seem pretty mellow. Almost as if you were…

As drunk as a Skunk. Gives the phrase “stinking drunk” new meaning, doesn’t it? Some people can hold their liquor, while others cannot. There are happy drunks, sad drunks, and the drunks that are…

As crazy as a Loon. This class is usually reserved for Rock Gods and Movie Stars. The Golden Age for this behavior harkens back to the time of Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix. And while their off-stage antics made for titillating tabloid fodder, the bottom line was the bunch of them ended up…

As dead as the Dodo. The same fate has befallen other cultural heroes like Michael Jackson, Prince and Spalding Gray. Nothing romantic. Certainly not heroic. Just tragic.

Whether you are as brave as a Lion or as slippery as an Eel, it is important to follow your own life’s path. However it turns out, you will be as free as a Bird.

