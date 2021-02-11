WCC recipient of PetSmart grant

The Women’s Crisis Center received a $36,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help keep more pets safe and healthy as their pet parents’ transition to safe housing in Northern Kentucky and Maysville.

As the face of family continues to change, what remains constant is the role pets play in our lives. Many people consider pets family members, and it can be challenging to find resources when facing life changes and issues such as homelessness, lack of pet-friendly housing or fleeing domestic violence in search of a safe-haven. Pet parents in these and other at-risk situations often determine they have no options beyond surrendering their beloved pet to a local shelter.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, as many as 65 percent of domestic violence victims are unable to escape their abusers because they fear what will happen to their pets when they leave. According to Sheltering Animals and Families Together, a national initiative that guides family violence shelters on how to welcome families with pets, only a fraction of the 2,500 domestic violence shelters in the United States report having the ability to house animals onsite.

With this grant, WCC will help preserve the bond between pets and their people. The WCC Pet Protection Program was developed to remove a barrier for victims of domestic violence entering the WCC Shelter. This program and this grant will provide immediate safety for the often-overlooked member of a family fleeing abuse. Pets are often abused, neglected or abandoned by the abusive partner. This fear will often trap a family in an unsafe home for longer than necessary. Through the Pet Protection Program, pets are cared for in a safe environment and receive updated vaccinations. Other health needs are addressed including spaying/neutering if requested by the owner. When the family leaves the WCC shelter the pets are returned. Pet Packs are provided that include the basic needs of each pet and all services are free.

“For those of us who have pets, we know they aren’t just animals to us, they are members of our family. Through WCC’s Pet Protection Program we offer safety for every member of our family, including our beloved pet. We are so grateful to PetSmart Charities for this grant, which will allow us to continue serving not only all of the brave survivors that walk through our doors, but their pet family as well. This grant and our Pet Protection Program are crucial to the 13 counties we serve throughout Kentucky as we work hard to keep survivors and their pets safe,” said Christy Burch, executive director of Women’s Crisis Center.

“Pets are often a source of strength and comfort, and in many instances can be a deciding factor to seek shelter from an unsafe situation,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “We are proud to support WCC’s Pet Protection Program which provides resources that help bridge the gap to a safer environment for both pets and people. With this funding, domestic violence survivors throughout Kentucky never have to choose between safety and their beloved pet.”