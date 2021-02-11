Showboat bypassing Maysville for New Richmond

It looks like the showboat will be a no-show in Maysville.

Plans by the owner of the Showboat Majestic to moor the boat on the Ohio River at Limestone Landing have apparently been scuttled in favor of a spot downriver in New Richmond, Ohio.

New Richmond Village Administrator Greg Roberts said village council gave the go-ahead for Mayor Glenn Ewing to sign a contract with Joe Brumlee, the owner of the historic showboat, Tuesday evening.

Brumlee had been in negotiations with Maysville officials since late last year to bring the boat to the city’s waterfront and Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said he was unaware that the owner had entered into negotiations with New Richmond.

Brumlee told commissioners in December he not only planned to move his boat to Maysville but also his real estate and development business and said he had signed a contract to purchase property on Second Street.

The move hit several snags along the way including clarifying the boat’s ownership after Brumlee became the sole owner of the vessel and providing proof of its soundness. The city also required that it be named on the boat’s liability insurance and that the owner carry salvage insurance in case the boat should sink at Limestone Landing,

The 85-foot-long floating theater was an attraction on Cincinnati’s riverfront landscape beginning in the 1960s before being purchased and moved by Brumlee to Manchester, Ohio, where it was docked behind Moyer’s Winery and Restaurant. After the restaurant burned down those plans changed.

The boat’s owner then approached Augusta with a proposal to dock there but the two were not able to reach an agreement.

Wallingford said although he was somewhat surprised by the announcement that the boat would move to New Richmond, he added that Brumlee had not responded to his emails for about a month.

Brumlee did not return a phone message left on his voice mail Wednesday morning.

Negotiations with New Richmond began, to his knowledge, less than a week ago, Roberts said, when he became involved. At some point prior to that Brumlee approached Ewing with a proposal to move the boat to the Clermont County city.

“This was very, very quickly worked out,” Roberts said.

There is no word on whether or not Brumlee plans to move his business to New Richmond, although Roberts pointed out that the city is actually where the owner grew up before moving to Adams County.

Roberts said New Richmond’s city solicitor adapted a boiler plate license agreement for the boat to permanently moor there, similar to one used for a marina operated on the city’s Ohio River frontage.

There is no schedule yet for when the boat might be moved to New Richmond, Roberts said.

The village administrator said the boat should provide a boost for the city’s historic district along the riverfront and help to fill some now-empty storefronts.

The city has received a grant to plan improvements along the riverfront, Roberts said, and the boat should play a part in that development.

Despite the loss of the boat, Wallingford said Maysville will move ahead with plans to more fully utilize Limestone Landing and the city’s riverfront.

“We will continue to move forward,” Wallingford said. He said the city would like to improve the landing with upgrades to utilities, the addition of fuel sales and upgrades to docking facilities.

“I think it’s past time for us to focus on the river,” he said.