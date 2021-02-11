MR. DERMON

MAYSVILLE — Virgil Wesley Dermon Jr., 81, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Virgil was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Maysville to the late Virgil and Bernice McKee Dermon.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Watson Dermon; his children, Virgil “Butch” (Gail) Dermon, Tammy (Nick) Newport, Dolly Woods, Kim Davis and Troy (Angie) Dermon; grandchildren, Wes Dermon, Michael Dermon, Tiera Newport, Seth Woods, Will Woods, Coty Dermon, Corey Davis and Jordan Davis; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be private.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Ribolt.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church or Hospice of Hope.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

