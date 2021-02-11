10th Region boys’ team stats leaders

Points Per Game

Rank; School; Average

George Rogers Clark — 83.4

Montgomery County — 77.7

Robertson County — 75.8

Campbell County — 71.8

Mason County — 71.7

Augusta — 68.7

Harrison County — 66.1

Calvary Christian — 62.5

Scott — 61.5

Bishop Brossart — 60.5

Bracken County — 57.0

Bourbon County — 56.7

Nicholas County — 56.7

Pendleton County — 53.8

Paris — 48.7

St. Patrick — 37.0

Points Allowed Per Game

Rank; School; Average

Bishop Brossart — 51.8

Calvary Christian — 52.7

Pendleton County — 55.4

Harrison County — 56.4

George Rogers Clark — 58.4

Campbell County — 60.0

Robertson County — 60.4

Scott — 61.0

Mason County — 61.4

Montgomery County — 61.8

Augusta — 61.8

Bracken County — 64.4

Nicholas County — 65.1

Bourbon County — 71.2

St. Patrick — 71.5

Paris — 77.1

Field Goal %

Rank; School; Average

Robertson County — 53.8

Montgomery County — 53.5

George Rogers Clark — 51.0

Campbell County — 50.1

Calvary Christian — 49.6

Augusta — 47.4

Harrison County — 47.3

Bishop Brossart — 46.4

Mason County — 44.9

Scott — 42.8

Pendleton County — 41.8

Bourbon County — 40.2

Bracken County — 39.5

Nicholas County — 38.4

St. Patrick — 36.1

Paris — 33.1

3-Point %

Rank; School; Average

Campbell County — 35.8

Calvary Christian — 35.4

Augusta — 35.2

Harrison County — 33.3

Nicholas County — 33.0

Bishop Brossart — 32.9

Montgomery County — 32.5

George Rogers Clark — 31.9

Mason County — 31.9

Bracken County — 28.9

Pendleton County — 28.4

Scott — 28.3

Paris — 27.7

St. Patrick — 27.1

Robertson County — 26.1

Bourbon County — 25.5

Free Throw %

Rank; School; Average

Augusta — 77.6

Bishop Brossart — 70.9

Nicholas County — 70.2

Campbell County — 67.7

Mason County — 67.1

Scott — 65.9

Pendleton County — 65.4

Harrison County — 65.1

Calvary Christian — 64.7

Robertson County — 62.3

St. Patrick — 62.1

George Rogers Clark — 61.9

Bourbon County — 61.9

Paris — 60.9

Montgomery County — 59.5

Bracken County — 57.9

Rebounds Per Game

Rank; School; Average

George Rogers Clark — 37.8

Montgomery County — 34.2

Campbell County — 34.2

Harrison County — 32.8

Augusta — 30.4

Bracken County — 28.3

Calvary Christian — 28.0

Robertson County — 27.7

Nicholas County — 27.5

Bishop Brossart — 27.4

Mason County — 27.0

Scott — 26.3

Paris — 25.3

Bourbon County — 23.8

St. Patrick — 22.8

Pendleton County — 22.6

