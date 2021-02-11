10th Region boys’ team stats leaders

Points Per Game
Rank; School; Average
George Rogers Clark — 83.4
Montgomery County — 77.7
Robertson County — 75.8
Campbell County — 71.8
Mason County — 71.7
Augusta — 68.7
Harrison County — 66.1
Calvary Christian — 62.5
Scott — 61.5
Bishop Brossart — 60.5
Bracken County — 57.0
Bourbon County — 56.7
Nicholas County — 56.7
Pendleton County — 53.8
Paris — 48.7
St. Patrick — 37.0
Points Allowed Per Game
Rank; School; Average
Bishop Brossart — 51.8
Calvary Christian — 52.7
Pendleton County — 55.4
Harrison County — 56.4
George Rogers Clark — 58.4
Campbell County — 60.0
Robertson County — 60.4
Scott — 61.0
Mason County — 61.4
Montgomery County — 61.8
Augusta — 61.8
Bracken County — 64.4
Nicholas County — 65.1
Bourbon County — 71.2
St. Patrick — 71.5
Paris — 77.1
Field Goal %
Rank; School; Average
Robertson County — 53.8
Montgomery County — 53.5
George Rogers Clark — 51.0
Campbell County — 50.1
Calvary Christian — 49.6
Augusta — 47.4
Harrison County — 47.3
Bishop Brossart — 46.4
Mason County — 44.9
Scott — 42.8
Pendleton County — 41.8
Bourbon County — 40.2
Bracken County — 39.5
Nicholas County — 38.4
St. Patrick — 36.1
Paris — 33.1
3-Point %
Rank; School; Average
Campbell County — 35.8
Calvary Christian — 35.4
Augusta — 35.2
Harrison County — 33.3
Nicholas County — 33.0
Bishop Brossart — 32.9
Montgomery County — 32.5
George Rogers Clark — 31.9
Mason County — 31.9
Bracken County — 28.9
Pendleton County — 28.4
Scott — 28.3
Paris — 27.7
St. Patrick — 27.1
Robertson County — 26.1
Bourbon County — 25.5
Free Throw %
Rank; School; Average
Augusta — 77.6
Bishop Brossart — 70.9
Nicholas County — 70.2
Campbell County — 67.7
Mason County — 67.1
Scott — 65.9
Pendleton County — 65.4
Harrison County — 65.1
Calvary Christian — 64.7
Robertson County — 62.3
St. Patrick — 62.1
George Rogers Clark — 61.9
Bourbon County — 61.9
Paris — 60.9
Montgomery County — 59.5
Bracken County — 57.9
Rebounds Per Game
Rank; School; Average
George Rogers Clark — 37.8
Montgomery County — 34.2
Campbell County — 34.2
Harrison County — 32.8
Augusta — 30.4
Bracken County — 28.3
Calvary Christian — 28.0
Robertson County — 27.7
Nicholas County — 27.5
Bishop Brossart — 27.4
Mason County — 27.0
Scott — 26.3
Paris — 25.3
Bourbon County — 23.8
St. Patrick — 22.8
Pendleton County — 22.6