Lawrence adds name to House Bill 145

Despite being on the job for just a few weeks, 70th District State Rep. William Lawrence is making his presence known in Frankfort.

Lawrence has signed on as a sponsor for House Bill 145, also called The Kentucky Student Administrative Rights Protection Act.

“When the General Assembly reconvenes on Feb. 2, I will be proud to co-sponsor House Bill 145: The Kentucky Student Administrative Rights Protection Act,” Lawrence said.

According to Lawrence, HB 145 mandates that all public colleges and universities in Kentucky institute protections for students. Specifically, the bill establishes due process rights and the presumption of innocence to protect students facing disciplinary hearings, he said.

”Such hearings endanger students from being suspended or expelled, losing thousands of dollars in their tuition, losing their on-campus homes, and jeopardizes their educational opportunities and futures,” Lawrence said.

HB 145 requires that students receive notice of a disciplinary hearing, will be able to see the evidence brought against them, and will have an adjudicator separate from their investigator’ Lawrence said. The bill also ensures that students will not be denied the right to have someone represent their legal interests throughout a disciplinary process.

“With the current and disturbing trends toward ostracism, censorship, and cancel culture, we must take the steps needed to protect everyone’s rights, including students’ rights from university administrators’ arbitrary standards,” Lawrence said. “Students do not shed their rights when they are enrolled in college. My goal is to help build an environment in our public institutions where students are protected from the wrongful deprivation of their rights and are treated fairly under the law like any other citizen.”

Lawrence, a Republican from Maysville, represents Bracken, Mason, Fleming and Robertson counties, He was elected to office in the November 2020 General Election.

HB 145 was introduced in the House on Jan. 5 and is currently in committee.