I don’t know about each of you but as for me, I find it one of the most unusual gifts we have and yet quite frankly one of the better ones we were given if only you take a moment and think about what it gives us.

You might be driving down the highway and out of what feels like nowhere your mind’s eye will turn on and for what seems to be only a fraction of a second an image from your very earliest recollection will appear. You see a small piece of an event that you hadn’t thought of in what seems like forever. Then you think to yourself now where did that come from. Also if you are like me I smile and think wow that was a really good time now that I’m thinking about it.

Yes I am talking about events that really did take place oh so many years ago and now and for I have to feel for no real reason really that event gets replayed to me. Wow, the human mind is not only very complex it can at these times be kind to us. Since these micro thoughts aren’t anywhere in writing or in a photograph your brain is allowing you a private viewing of what was a private thought that you unconsciously have been carrying around all of your life. One of the neat things about these events is they come with no charge for us to view them.

Here is an example of one I had the other day. Out of nowhere, I see (and in color, I might add) a very little boy of maybe three or four years of age and he is sitting in his dad’s lap on their Ford 8N tractor. The man is my dad and the little boy is me and I am looking back at him as he is driving the tractor and he is smiling at me and I am doing likewise at him. It left me with a warm feeling and a smile and it was for only a nanosecond. Still and all the mind’s eye gave me a moment of long forgotten happiness. This is just an example of what I am trying to share.

I am pretty certain we all have the ability to have these and all of you have at times have felt and seen this experience. When I was very young my mom broke her right arm falling off the tobacco wagon and had to have the arm put into a cast. It was in tobacco housing season and she needed to go to Felicity to buy groceries. Since it was harvest time it wasn’t even thought that dad should take time off to take her to the store. So since the car was a three-speed on-the-column car mom had me shift the gears when ordered while she worked the clutch and steered. That one has appeared in my mind’s eye more times than I can recall. The thing is I can see that little boy shifting the gears without any trouble at all. (Fact was neither one of us was tall enough to see over the dash as mom was 4-feet, 11-inches and I was even shorter.)

I try to reason just why we are given this talent to slide back in time but only for a fraction of time at that moment. It could be that we are only supposed to look back a little at a time and not dwell on it as that is so easy to occur. Now I can hear you readers out there snickering and thinking to yourselves what is he saying? He is always in the past. I do look back a lot but that is because the column is entitled The Good Old Times. I do enjoy the life I have lived so far and intend to keep on enjoying the present and the future time I still have. With these times I hope there will be moments that will pop un in my mind’s eye that I will feel warm inside about and cause me to smile. But for now, I have those times gone by and I do enjoy them when I have the good fortune to see one.

There is another theory to these sneak peeks from the years gone by and that is because as we age we have a larger selection to choose from and since we are getting older (bad words) our subconscious focuses more on looking back than looking ahead. Kind of a back to the future?Maybe. Now there could be some truth to this theory but I don’t want to focus on that. Instead when our brain does what might be a moment of relaxing one of our earlier yet not on the top of our huge collection of memories. These thoughts have become buried by all of the detailed things we are doing now or even since the event happened is it gets lodged so deep it is only when the brain takes a break that it can come to the front of the brain but only for a second or less.

I can see my brother Ben and me using tobacco sticks and hitting gravel with them and calling it batting rocks. (A favorite of my brother’s things to do. And I can see Peg and two other girls taking me to Frisch’s in New Richmond and then to an abandoned farm where the cornfield was in corn shocks.) Just as clear as it was the moment it happened… By the way, there was a full moon over that cornfield that night. The thought was that clear. Each one of those fractional flashbacks to me is like having my own part of my life showing on a screen only for me to see. I really hope each one of you can and do see things from your year’s way back to near your beginning. It seems to realign me as to where I began and help keep me in line with where I am. Heaven knows there are days when I need to be pointed in the right direction. I feel more and more I am going the wrong way only to realize I am in the right direction.

Just remember these views from your mind’s eye are yours and only yours and there is no charge to see them. Also if you are lucky they will be in living color. So take that moment and enjoy them!

