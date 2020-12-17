MPD, MCSO join forces for holiday DUI crackdown

The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office have joined the national crackdown to reduce impaired driving fatalities, officials said.

Those who choose to drink and drive in Maysville or Mason County should be aware of the efforts to curtail impaired driving, according to information from the law enforcement agencies.

MPD and MCSO are joining with law enforcement throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, now through Jan.1.

“We aggressively watch for drunk drivers year-around, but by joining this effort, we will make our roadways safer through the holidays,” said MCSO Deputy Cameron Griffin.

To help prevent impaired driving-related tragedies this holiday season, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommends:

— Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

— If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely.

— If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement by dialing 911.

— If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get them safely to where they are going.

— Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, but also the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

“Driving impaired is simply not worth the risk. So, do not take the chance,” said MPD Lt. Chris Conley. “Remember, we will be out in force, so ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’”

