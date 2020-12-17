HOW YOU SEE IT

December 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent

Unbelievable

I’m a Democrat and I can’t believe what the Democrats got away with in this election. I can’t believe the American people are going to be so happy with Biden. Trump got gas prices down to $2 per gallon and sometimes lower. I can’t believe the American people are going to be happy when the Democrats start buying from overseas and it goes back up to $4 per gallon or more.

Blame game

Trump didn’t mess up America. It was the Democrats telling all the lies about Trump being a foreign agent. It wasn’t Trump who caused the riots. It was the Democrats trying to get him out of office. The Democrats messed up the election with fraud.

Tick tock

How long will it be before the Democrats kick Biden out and we have President Harris?

