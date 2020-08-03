MCTC salutes McHugh at retirement

August 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The faculty and staff of Maysville Community and Technical College held a socially distanced, drive-thru farewell to one of the institution’s long-time staff members on Friday, July 31.

Pat McHugh began her time at the college as a student when it was still known as Maysville Community College and has subsequently worked for every president in the history of the college.

In the forty-three years McHugh spent at the college she served in various positions most recently as the main switchboard operator.

“For many of our students, Pat is the first person they speak with when they call seeking information about enrolling in the college,” says Russ Ward, interim president. “I can’t think of a better person to welcome someone to campus. We wish her the best and hope she leaves knowing that she made a difference in our lives and more importantly the lives of our students.”

McHugh said that the time at home she experienced when the college temporarily moved to virtual services due to the COVID pandemic led to her making this decision.

“I’ve never thought I would enjoy being home that much,” she said with a smile.

Her retirement party processional was full of family, friends, co-workers, her favorite 50’s sock hop music and even a little dancing.