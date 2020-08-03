The Bill and Charlene Boggs Maysville Stoneware collection is currently on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in Maysville.

The collection features more than 140 pieces of diverse stoneware from Isaac Thomas, N. Cooper and Power, John and Ezekiel Wood, Jos Frank and Son, Keith and Keith Limestone Pottery, G.A. and J.E. McCarthey, Bierbower and Company, M.C. Russell and Company, G.W. Rogers and Company and J. Jas Wood Druggist, as well as several miscellaneous pieces.

Though referred to as “Maysville Stoneware,” many pieces were actually produced in Pennsylvania, according to Bill Boggs.

That is not true of the Isaac Thomas pieces, however.

“The Isaac Thomas pieces were made here in Mason County — in the western part of the city,” he said. “It’s fairly hard to find any of those pieces with decorations.”

Though he enjoys all the pieces in his collection, some of the works that stand out the most to Bill Boggs are the heavily decorated pieces. Some, such as the N. Cooper and Power pieces, are decorated with Cobalt blue tulips.

One Isaac Thomas pieces has “Mendell Finisher” in Cobalt on one side of the piece.

“Mendell was a potter in Manchester,” he said. “I believe there may have been a family connection between Thomas and Mendell.”

Something else noticeable on the stoneware is how many have the company names engraved on them.

Many Issac Thomas pieces have I. Thomas engraved at the top of the pieces, while M.C. Russell and G.W. Rogers have the names and address apparent in the center of the pieces.

“It was common, in the later years, for companies to put their names on the stoneware as a form of advertising,” he said.

For more than 50 years, Bill Boggs has worked to collect artifacts and memorabilia centered around Maysville.

“Anytime I go to an antique store/auction, I always asked about Maysville Stoneware and other collectibles,” he said. “Some of the items I’ve collected include matchbooks, glass bottles, furniture. I have probably more than 10,000 pieces.”

According to Bill Boggs, the Maysville Stoneware is the centerpiece of his collection.

“I know of no other collection that has this number of Maysville Stoneware pieces. It’s something that is desired by many people,” he said. “Many times, when I’ve asked about a piece, I’ll be told that I’m the second or third person who as inquired about it.”

Bill Boggs said he hopes to see the public visit the museum and enjoy the pieces as much as he does.

“People like seeing part of our past,” he said. “And that’s what this is…it’s a part of Maysville history. It’s not about the value of the pieces, it’s about the uniqueness of them.”

Marla Toncray, KYGMC special exhibits curator said something the public will notice is how the pottery in the collection is arranged in a way that it tells a story.

“We did some research about the merchants and we’ve put that story with each company,” she said. “For example, with Isaac Thomas, there is information about him and his family. With N. Cooper and Power, there is a write up about their business, how they came into business, how they were related, how long they were in business. We did the same thing with the others. For each person mentioned in this collection, we thought it was important to add to the visual of the display by adding a written history of who these people were in Maysville, where they came from, where they were located and how long they were in business.”

The pieces are arranged so they are engaging, according to Toncray.

The collection can be found on the first and second floors of the Wormald Art Gallery. It will be open until November.

In addition to the collection, a catalog of the pieces will soon be on sale in the KYGMC store.

The KYGMC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.