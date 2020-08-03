MR. CONWAY

MAY’S LICK — Thomas W. Conway, 73 of May’s Lick, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 21, 1947, in Lexington son of the late William Eugene and Lexa Opal Thomas Conway.

Tommy was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in May’s Lick, a lifelong farmer and retired from DP & L after 40 years of service. Of his many interests, he most loved his family and spent countless hours following his grandchildren in their sports activities. Tommy was also passionate about our country’s history and was an avid collector of Native American and Civil War artifacts. He was also a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Archeology Society of Ohio.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, Thomas II and Bryan Conway; and his brother, Pat Conway.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, LaWanda Hayslip Conway; his children, Catherine Butler of Maysville, Caroline (Chuck) Cropper of May’s Lick, and Lorie Conway of Maysville; his grandchildren, Christen Cropper, Caleb Cropper, McKenzie Butler (Dylan) Arnett, Madison Butler, Mason Butler and Charlie Cropper; his siblings, Mike (Susan) Conway, DVM, Johnny (Patty) Conway, Jack Conway, Elaine (Larry) Green, Ann (Joe) Kramer, Diana Conway, Emily Conley and Jill Newton; a honorary family member, Kursten Walton and family; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in May’s Lick with Father Phil DeVous as Celebrant.

Active casket bearers will be Caleb Cropper, Charlie Cropper, Kursten Walton, Mason Butler, Dylan Arnett and Chuck Cropper. Honorary bearers will be Charles Cropper, Johnny Conway, Mike Conway, Jack Conway, Sam Middleton, Eddy Meek and Dalton Appelman.

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in care of Father Phil DeVous, 211 Mount Carmel Avenue, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 or one’s favorite charity.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

