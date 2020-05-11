Two killed in Robertson fire

May 11, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0

Two people are dead as the result of a Robertson County fire, according to news reports.

Kentucky State Police said dispatchers were alerted to the fire at about 4 a.m., Monday, by a passerby who saw that house was ablaze. The caller also said they thought there may have been occupants inside the home on U.S. 62 in Mount Olivet.

A KSP spokesperson said that the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The two victims’ bodies were sent to the state medical examiner on Frankfort for autopsy.

We will report more information as it becomes available.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_firetruck.jpg