MR. BARNOSKI

May 11, 2020

MAYSVILLE — William Joseph Barnoski, 47, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his residence in Ribolt.

Bill was born Feb. 22, 1973, in Maysville to the late Charles “Butch” and Linda Keyser Barnoski.

He had worked as a driver for Bishop Oil.

Bill’s favorite pastime was drag racing.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Hester Barnoski; a daughter, Courtney (Alex Geenlee) Barnoski of Edgewood; a son Cody (Jessica Hehner) Barnoski of Maysville; a sister, Susan (Anthony) Fulton; brothers, Chuck (Ann) Barnoski, Steve (Linda) Barnoski and Jimmy Barnoski; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, fur babies Allie and Lexi.

Services for William Joseph Barnoski will be private.

He will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

