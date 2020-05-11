MR. BARNOSKI

TOLLESBORO — Elden “Dink” Ginn (aka Eldon), age 86, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 on his Mason County farm from a farming accident.

He was born on June 6, 1933, the son of the late Adrian and Armilda Robinson Ginn in Lewis County.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Douglas “Joe” Ginn; and his three sisters, Betty Ginn Hamm, Daisy Tempest Ginn Penrod and Opal Louise Hunt.

Mr. Ginn was a proud American farmer and owner/operator of the Farmer’s Stockyards in Flemingsburg and the Kentucky King Tobacco Warehouse in Maysville.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey S. Ginn and Melissa of Lexington; and his stepson, Randy L. McFarland and Carol of Woodstock, Va; nine grandchildren, Madison “Madi” Paige Ginn, Lauren Napier, Maxwell Ginn, Stefanie Dowd and Michael, Andrew McFarland and Taylor, Ryan McFarland and Jennifer, Aleisha Anderson and Chris, Alexia Davis, Bryan Davis; and six great-grandchildren Sadie, Mia, Ella, Wes, Alexandra, Riley and Destiny. Numerous cousins, nephews and nieces he loved and cherished dearly.

His passion was the farmers and agricultural community in Fleming, Mason, Lewis and surrounding counties. In lieu of flowers, he has requested that donations be made to your local, or the national chapters of 4-H and FFA. He always loved and supported the kids that will become the future of the agricultural community.

Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private graveside service will be held at the Bethel Cemetery with Brother Larry Manning officiating.

Given we cannot have visitation or a funeral for the public, the family has decided to have a celebration of life ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Mr. Ginn’s Cloverland Farm on Kentucky 11, Maysville Road just outside of Flemingsburg. Celebration will begin at noon, free food and beverages will be provided. We want to celebrate and enjoy what he has provided to the entire agricultural community for the past several decades. Please attend this celebration of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the agricultural community.

Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Eldon Hale “Dink” Ginn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com