MR. BARNOSKI

May 11, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Jacqueline Winters Fleming “Jackie” Storey, 69, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Maysville on July 26, 1950, she was a daughter of the late James Walter Fleming and the late Elsie Colgan Fleming.
For 52 years Jackie worked with the public. She worked for Kentucky Finance and Social Services. She worked for the Veterans Administration Center as a purchasing clerk. She was the recipient of the Social Service Award of the Year. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a lifetime member of the Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Flemingsburg.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Linville “Butch” Storey; her daughters, Lori Ann (Victor) Kilgore and Carole Margaret Adams; her grandchildren, Robert Adams, Shawn Adams, Shayla Sparks, Braylin Sparks, Noah Sparks, Kaylee Kilgore, and Kloe Kilgore. Jackie is also survived by her siblings, Jimmy (Grace Ann) Fleming, David (Sandy) Fleming, and Judy (Bob Doyle) Sapp; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Fleming; her aunt, Wilma Colgan; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Adams; her brothers, Jerry Wayne Fleming and Ricky Lane Fleming; and her father and mother-in-law, Noel and Mildred Storey.
All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Jackie will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers include Vernon Barton, Teddy Perkins, Larry Glascock, Bill Rawlings, Bonnie Meadows, Ann Hendrix, Mollie Appleman, Davetta Hamilton, Joann Hall, Carole Smalley, Sammy Smalley, Tony Kinder, Henry Kilgore and Victor Kilgore.
In place of flowers, memorial donations/expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo, 211 Mount Carmel Avenue, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 andor Hospice of Hope, (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky 41056.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
