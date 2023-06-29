The 88th annual Chippeways golf scramble was held at the Maysville Country Club this past weekend.

The three day scramble kicked off last Friday, June 23, at 7:30 a.m. with the senior flight taking the course. This years event had six players competing in the 65 or older category, Father Bob Hudson, Randy Anderson, Ken Pawsat, Kenny Barbour, Ed Stafford and Jim Finch.

Father Hudson won the division with a final score of 133. Randy Anderson came in just behind Hudson, with a final score of 144.

The event hosted six more flights, one through five and a championship flight.

The winner of the fifth flight, Ryan Brewer, teed off first against Jeramiah Akers. After defeating Akers and advancing to the second round, Brewer then teed off against Mike Marinara and came out on top once again. Brewer advanced through to the final round of the flight, facing off against Colby Ritchie. Brewer then defeated him to claim the 88th annual Chippeways 5th flight champion trophy. Ritchie took home the runner-up trophy.

Brewer’s first opponent, Jeramiah Akers, went on to win the fifth flight consolation bracket, after advancing to the final round and defeating Bill Latham.

The fourth flight was won by Phillip Gulley, who competed his way through Eddie Outlaw, John Chamberlain, Jared Person and Micky Fitzhugh to claim the trophy. Fitzhugh came in just behind Gulley, claiming the runner-up trophy.

Carson Brammer earned the first place trophy in the third flight, after defeating Gabe Grutza, Chris Baxla, Louie Neff and Pat Latham for the trophy. Latham battled his way to the second place spot after defeating Greg Lockhart, Michael Keeton and Bob Grutza, but fell to Brammer in the final round.

After falling to Louie Neff in the first round, Josh Crump defeated all his opponents in the consolation bracket to win the consolation prize.

In the second flight, it came down to Dan Dezarn and Mike Pell, with Pell claiming the victory. Brett Sanders won the consolation bracket after falling to Ryne Clark in the first round. The first flight was then won by Travis Rogers, who defeated Shawn Johnson, Adam Sapp, Justin Lang and Eric Davis for the victory. Logan Brown won the consolation bracket after defeating Scott ward, Bryson Bennett and Lee Amiott.

The championship flight was one of the most competitive flights of the event.

After beating out some of the toughest competition in the area, Corey Richmond took home his second Chippeways championship title. Richmond took on Drew Holbrook, Kevin Lawson, and Logan Liles to advance to the final round.

Richmond’s opponent in the finals, Eric Shumacher, defeated Evan Schumacher, Jake O’mara. and Josh Weber on his way to championship.

Richmond and Schumacher competed in the final round of the flight, with Richmond taking the first place trophy.

After falling to Evan Beery, Drew Traxel then defeated each of his opponents in the consolation bracket to win the division.

The Chippeways tournament has been a long held tradition in Maysville, with high level competition, and several competitors taking on one another in a friendly game of golf. Golfers all across the area and beyond travel to Maysville to compete in the tournament, see old friends and enjoy having fun playing the game they love.

First place won $800 cash, with second place winning $500. T-3 winners won $75 cash each, and consolation bracket winners won $75 pro shop credit.

The country club and competitors both are already looking forward to next years competition, which will be the 89th annual Chippeways tournament.