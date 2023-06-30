AUGUSTA — Augusta Police Department Assistant Chief Troy Jones has left his position.

According to Mayor John Laycock, Jones recently turned in his resignation unexpectedly.

He added that Jones did not have a specific reason for resigning beyond seeking a new job.

Laycock said he is aware that Jones accepted a position with the Bracken County Sheriff’s Department. He said Jones had already accepted the position before he could discuss him staying with Augusta Police Department.

“I was shocked. I had no idea,” Laycock said. He went on to discuss the future of the Augusta Police Department.

According to Laycock, the process of replacing an asst. police chief is a step-by-step process. He said the Augusta Police Department will seek candidates who would like to interview for the position.

Laycock noted there would be interviews in three sets. He said whichever candidate is the most qualified and fitting to the Augusta Police Department would be offered a position under a contract.

Laycock said the duration of the candidate’s contact is decided based on the qualifications of the candidate and the salary offered. He said the contract likely wouldn’t be less than five years.

In addition to replacing Jones, the Augusta Police Department is going to search for a replacement for the current police chief, Charles Blackmar, Laycock said. He noted Blackmar plans to retire in August, but has agreed to stay until the city can find adequate replacements for himself and Jones.

Overall, Laycock is regretful that Jones has resigned. He said Jones was an excellent officer to have in Augusta. Laycock wishes Jones luck in his career and everything he does, he said.

For more information on the Augusta Police Department or when applications for the open positions will be available, please contact Augusta’s City Office at 606-756-2183.