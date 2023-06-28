Home Special Sections TV Week – July 1, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 1, 2023 June 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/akil/ View Comments Editor's Picks Vanceburg hosting annual July Jubilee Ledger Independent - June 28, 2023 VANCEBURG — The City of Vanceburg is hosting its 31st annual two-day July Jubilee starting Friday, June 30. Board member resigns leaving vacancy Ledger Independent - June 28, 2023 Mason County Board of Education member Ron Rosel has resigned from his position with the board leaving a vacancy to be filled. Mason, Lewis man and woman indicted for murder Ledger Independent - June 28, 2023 A Maysville man and a Vanceburg woman have been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for a drug-related incident involving three minor children. Maysville native plays a role in award-winning film Ledger Independent - June 24, 2023 Jim Barbour, a Maysville native, was chosen to play a side character in a short film that later won several awards. High school counselor wins award Ledger Independent - June 23, 2023 Mason County High School Guidance Counselor Ashley Hughes was recently announced as a recipient of the Kentucky Community and Technical College High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award. Load more