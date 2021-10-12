Augusta runner-up at Area 7, Lady Royals 4th

Fleming County keeps finding a way to beat Mason County.

During their nine-game winning streak over the Royals, five of those wins have come by 10 points or less.

Friday night was no different, the Panthers leaving Maysville with Panther pride and a 12-7 victory.

“I knew it would be a tight ballgame. I don’t think anybody in the state thought it would be 12-7 though,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

The game had the feel that one play would be the difference maker in the game. With the two going into the half scoreless, neither offense was able to find their rhtyhm, a 41-minute weather delay due to lightning also not helping the cause.

But with the game scoreless, it was a punt that changed things, Logan Pinkley punting one near the Royals 20, Anthony Bozeman running up to catch it, but couldn’t quite get there, muffed it and Austin Trent pounced on the recovery for the Panthers.

“Every time we play it comes down to some kind of strange play here or there, turnover, somewhere that swings the game. Tonight it was the muffed punt and we get the ball on the 26-yard line and let the big horse carry it in the rest of the way,” Spencer said.

Trent also got the first score of the game, six plays later running it in from six yards out to draw first blood in the defensive battle with 4:49 remaining in the third.

The Panthers defense continued to stymie the Royals in the second half, a short field again the beneficiary for the Panthers offense as they took a 12-0 lead with 9:15 left in the game after a Zeke Conn 1-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 53-yard drive, all via the rushing attack.

That was the Royals gameplan, take away state leading wide receiver Logan Pinkley and the Panthers passing attack out of the game completely offensively and it worked to a T, holding Pinkley without a catch in the contest. The Panthers finished with just 11 passing yards.

“We told the guys during the week we’re more than a one-man show. We’re going to show people we can win big ballgames even without Logan Pinkley making big plays. We’d still rather he make some plays and get the ball to him. Tonight after the first half, we made the decision we weren’t throwing the ball good enough to keep putting it on the line and risk losing a big ballgame. So we turned to our guys up front to win us the game,” Spencer said.

But Trent took over in the ground game the second half, running 14 times for 76 yards in the half to do just enough for the Panthers to escape with the victory.

“Like I always say, it starts up front, we’ve got a great offensive line. I couldn’t run the ball without those five guys blocking for me,” Trent said. “We go in the locker room, we knew we had to make adjustments, it’s raining, knew we couldn’t throw it very good. We get out in wishbone and they start feeding me, feeding me.”

After a first half in which Mason County got to Fleming County’s side of the field in four of their five possessions but nothing to show for it, the Royals finally found some life offensively on a 39-yard completion from Keshaun Thomas to Isaac Marshall on third and long, two plays later Thomas hitting Bozeman for a 19-yard touchdown pass, making it 12-7 after Ashton Adams hit an important extra point with 7:31 to play.

“We’ve got to finish in the first half there. We had a couple drives on the plus side there and squander it. Never really got a rhythm. Had different pieces executing at different times. We have to find something, inexcusable where we’re at in this point of the season,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “Offensively just didn’t click, didn’t block well up front, but when we did, didn’t execute at quarterback or receiver. Multiple drops, sloppy, all around just not good offensively.”

The Royals defense did its job as they had for the majority of the night, getting the Royals offense the ball back with 4:52 to play on their own 42. But two straight Panther sacks followed by a Levi Denton interception flipped the field.

“Defense is more heart than skill or anything else. If you have heart you’re going to come out here and play defense, but just an unbelievable group we have. The interception was great, but we knew the game wasn’t over and we had to close it out and we did it defensively. These wins over them just keep getting better and better,” Denton said.

Once again, it was the Royals defense responding, getting their offense the ball back with 1:54 to play and the ball on their own 36.

Just 64 yards and 114 seconds separated the Royals from ending the streak. But in a game like this, 64 yards seemed like a trip from Maysville to Flemingsburg. They were able to get to the Panthers 32 thanks to a personal foul and a 20-yard completion from Thomas to Bozeman on a fourth and 12, but four straight incomplete passes ended it from there.

The streak continues, Spencer given a Gatorade bath and the loud Panthers student section all night storming the field.

“Awesome. Best student section in the state. I don’t care what school it is, our kids come and support each other. When you look up there you see kids from every sport up there cheering on these football kids it’s an awesome feeling and experience to know they got each other’s backs like that,” Spencer said.

If things play out the way they should, these two very well could be meeting again in the second week of November for a district title, that one will most likely be played in Flemingsburg though.

“Hopefully we take care of business and see these guys in a couple weeks,” Wynn said. “With all that happened tonight, we still gave ourselves a chance to win. That’s what you want at the end of the day. We got to take care of us this week and get ready for another district game next week. Can’t look ahead and play the next week and we’ll be okay.”

PANTHERS 12, ROYALS 7

FLEMING COUNTY – 0-0-6-6 — 12

MASON COUNTY – 0-0-0-7 — 7

Scoring

3rd Quarter

(FC) Trent 6-yard run (4:49) kick blocked

4th Quarter

(FC) Conn 1-yard run (9:15) run failed

(MC) Thomas 19-yard pass to Bozeman (7:31) Adams kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Fleming 11 (Conn 3/7, Johnson 0/1), Mason 142 (Thomas 11/27)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 103 (Trent 21-88, Denton 4-16, Conn 8-1, Igo 1-(minus) 2), Mason 37 (Sanders 8-15, Thomas 14-14, Walton 1-6, Clark-Roberts 1-2, Bozeman 1-0)

Receiving: Fleming (Denton 3-14), Mason (Marshall 3-66, Bozeman 4-47, Walton 3-19, Bandalan 1-10

Turnovers: Fleming 1, Mason 2

Penalties: Fleming 6-72, Mason 6-40

Records: Fleming County (4-4, 2-0), Mason County (4-3, 1-1)