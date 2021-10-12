Augusta runner-up at Area 7, Lady Royals 4th

October 09, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 9
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo
ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)
FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at BYU
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
CBS — Georgia at Auburn
CBSSN — SMU at Navy
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan
FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
FOX — Penn St. at Iowa
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.
SECN — North Texas at Missouri
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Nebraska
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
8 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
FOX — Utah at Southern Cal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami
8 p.m.
NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2
9 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.
10:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles
RUGBY
4 p.m.
FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Sunday, October 10
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina
3 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Kansas
CYCLING
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
MARATHON
8 a.m.
NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston
FOX — Green Bay at Cincinnati
CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
RUGBY
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps
SAILING
10 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía – Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped)
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD, Game 1