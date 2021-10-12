HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Augusta runner-up at Area 7, Lady Royals 4th

October 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Augusta’s boys cross country team finished runner-up and had four medalists at the Area 7 cross country championships in Maysville on Saturday. (Augusta Athletics photo)

Augusta’s boys cross country team finished runner-up and had four medalists at the Area 7 cross country championships in Maysville on Saturday. (Augusta Athletics photo)

Augusta was the host of the Area 7 cross country championships on Saturday and the Panthers made the most of it.

The boys’ team finished runner-up to state powerhouse Boyd County in the nine-team race, proving the program continues to be on the rise from schools in northeastern Kentucky as region meets approach towards the end of the month.

The Panthers had four runners finish in the top 12, all earning medals.

Leading the Panthers was freshman Grayson Miller (17:48), placing sixth and another personal best. Matt Jones (17:51) finished seventh, Bryant Curtis 11th (18:23), with Mike Jones (18:24) rounding out the top 12. Conner Snapp ran a 22:44 and John Paul Cordle ran 30:54.

Boyd County’s 32 points breezed by everyone else as they had 32 points, the Panthers runner-up with 80 points. Russell (91 points) Ashland Blazer (106 points) and East Carter (135 points) rounded out the top five.

Mason County finished seventh led by Peyton Ullery (19:26) in 21st. Deshawn Overley (19:37) 24th, Cole Wright (20:03) 27th and Elijah Reed (21:07) 40th all earned top 40 finishes in the 82-person race.

Bracken County’s Damon Bryant (19:02) finished 18th.

In the girls’ race, Boyd County took advantage of a shorthanded Mason County team and won the meet with 58 points, Ashland (84 points) earning second, Russell and Mason County both finishing with 91 points.

Without their top two finishers in meets throughout the season, the Lady Royals got solid efforts from Alyssa Bisotti (20:38) fifth and Elizabeth Lavinder (20:53) eighth.

Kylee Howe (23:33) 24th, Jennifer Buttery (23:56) 29th and Kynedee Mauney (24:15) 33rd rounded out the top five for the Lady Royals in the 60-runner race.

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis (21:53) placed 12th and was a medalist.

Trending Recipes