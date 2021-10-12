Liles caps golf career with first team All-State honors

Lewis County’s Logan Liles closes out his high school golfing career with one last special accolade.
Liles was named to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association First Team All-State on Tuesday.
The All-State Golf First and Second Teams are chosen by points earned throughout the KHSAA season in high school invitationals, KGCA All-State Championships, Regionals, and the KHSAA State Championships.
The Lions senior finished with 865 points, good for ninth in the state. The top 10 point-getters make the first team, the next 10 make the second team.
Liles jumpstarted his career as an eighth grader, making the cut at the state tournament and finishing in the top 50. He continued his solid play over the next four years, finishing third in the region tournament as a freshman and winning two tournaments throughout the season. During his sophomore season, Liles won three tournaments and was named the Co-KGCA 12th Region Player of the Year.
He continued his ascension towards the state’s elite as a junior, finishing on the KGCA All-State second team. He won five tournaments and placed second in five others.
In his senior year, Liles finished first in six tournaments and runner-up in five tournaments while finishing outside of the top three in tournaments just three times throughout the year, capping it off with first team honors.
Not bad for a kid without a golf course in his home county.
Taylor County’s Luke Coyle won Mr. Golf, Marshall County’s Trinity Beth winning Ms. Golf in Kentucky.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor Co. (1155 points)
Clay Pendergrass (2023), Madison Central (1130 points)
Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper (1080 points)
Rocco Zakutney (2022), St. Mary (1065 points)
Warren Thomis (2024), Madison Central (1055 points)
Matthew Troutman (2024), Christian Academy-Louisville (1040 points) *KHSAA State Champion
Jackson Hill (2022), Madisonville-North Hopkins (930 points)
Zach Watterson (2023) Lee Co. (920 points)
Logan Liles (2022), Lewis Co. (865 points)
Logan McCormick (2022), Montgomery Co. (845 points)
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Trinity Beth (2026), Marshall Co. (1170 points)
Claira Beth Ramsey (2023), Madison Central (1145 points)
Madison Borders (2023), Thomas Nelson (1125 points)
Isabella Wiley (2023), Shelby Co. (975 points)
Macey Brown (2022), Apollo (940 points)
Nina McMurtrey (2022), Glasgow (840 points)
Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall Co. (825 points)
Jenna Estravillo (2023), Whitefield Academy (815 points)
Kaitlyn Zieba (2022), Madisonville North-Hopkins (810 points)
Mary Keene Marrs (2022), Lexington Christian Academy (775 points)
Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East (490 Points) *KHSAA State Champion
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Grey Goff (2023), Lexington Christian Academy (840 points)
Cam Roberts (2025), Pikeville (820 points)
Colten Wilson (2022), Boyle Co. (815 points)
Trey Wall (2023), Marshall Co. (815 points)
Grant Broughton (2025), Daviess Co. (790 points)
Jackson Finney (2022), St. Xavier (780 points)
Jakob Wellman (2022), Owensboro Catholic (770 points)
Brady Smith (2024), Christian Academy-Louisville (765 points)
Justin Begley (2022), Clay Co. (765 points)
Chris Harpum (2022), Ryle (755 points)
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Raegan Ramage (2025), Cooper (765 points)
Megan Hertter (2022), Marshall Co. (745 points)
Janie Morgan (2022), Sacred Heart Academy (735 Points)
Karra Tucker (2024), Madisonville North-Hopkins (735 points)
Abigail Sutherland (2022), Sacred Heart Academy (725 points)
Izzy Christy (2024), Paintsville (720 Points)
Elizabeth Eberle (2023), Madison Central (710 Points)
Madison Glisson (2026), McCracken Co. (695 Points)
Cathryn Brown (2023), Lyon Co. (690 Points)
Lilly Baumann (2023), Owen Co. (655 Points)