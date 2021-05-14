Brophy brings versatility to Campbellsville

A key distributor to the Mason County girls’ soccer team is taking her talents to the next level.
Lady Royals’ Emylee Brophy signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and soccer career with Campbellsville University at the high school library on Thursday.
“I was actually nervous yesterday (Thursday). Happy to get it out of the way and make it official,” Brophy said.
Brophy scored 15 goals and had 18 assists in her high school career, playing in 64 out of 65 games in her four seasons with the Lady Royals. She had expressed interest in playing in college her junior year and Cottam laid out for her what she needed to do and Brophy pursued it to get to where she is today.
“Emylee was always there. She came to every practice, put in the work and always strived to get better and was very coachable,” Cottam said. “She’s hard on herself, but I feel that’s what drives her and she constantly wants to do better. Her leadership will be missed.”
Brophy plans to major in psychology with hopes of becoming a child psychologist one day.
“When I got there I just fell in love with the campus. It’s not too close, but not too far from home. I informed the coaches there of my interest, they were interested and I sent them some film and one thing turned into another,” Brophy said, who will head to campus August 4.
She was the leader in assists on the team the past two seasons and also scored 11 goals during that time. Her junior season was her most productive on the stat sheet when she recorded eight goals and eight assists. She played the forward/wing position on the outside and can use her 5-foot-9 frame to fend off a lot of defenders.
“Emylee was one of our main distributors but could also score. Her size is intimidating sometimes to the opponent, she’s a strong player and has had to learn how to control that strength and power she possesses,” Cottam said. “She can play on the left or right side so her versatility will benefit her at the next level.”
Brophy has also been a part of the Lady Royals track team in three of her four years in high school. She primarily throws the shot put and discus and does a variety of the 100 meters, 200, 4×100 and 4×200.
She’s the second player to head to the next level to play soccer under Cottam, 2019 graduate Ashleigh Spencer playing at Kentucky Christian University.