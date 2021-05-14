Mason leads but area lagging in vaccinations

While Gov. Andy Beshear has given the go-ahead for state vaccination sites to administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15, beginning immediately, rates among area residents are lagging behind state numbers.
The announcement from Beshear came on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, which supports use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine among those 12 years of age and older, and subsequent approval for the usage among younger Americans from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” Beshear said Wednesday. “We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered. Now, many Kentucky children and young teens have a chance to roll up their sleeves and become heroes for their communities by receiving their shot of hope.”
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5 percent of the state’s total population.
Among the three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines that are available, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only option for individuals 12-17 years of age. Consent from a parent or legal guardian is required in order for the vaccine to be administered to those who are 12-17 in Kentucky.
Locally, Lewis County remains in the bottom five among counties for its vaccination rate with 20.5 percent of residents or 2,759 having taken at least one dose. For Lewis Countians 65 and older that percentage is 39.
Mason County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate among the five Buffalo Trace counties with 6,104 people or 36 percent of residents have taken the vaccine. Among those 65 or older, the rate is 70 percent.
In Bracken County, 2,574 residents, 31 percent of the population, have been vaccinated with 63 percent of those 65 and older having the immunization.
In Robertson County, 22 percent of the population, or 472 residents have been vaccinated with 28 percent of those 65 or older vaccinated.
In Fleming County, 4.637 residents of 32 percent of Fleming Countians have been administered the vaccine with 68 percent of those 68 and over electing to be vaccinated.
Residents who are interested in becoming vaccinated against the virus can contact their local health department to make an appointment. Many pharmacies throughout the area are also offering the vaccine.
The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,664; 35 currently active; 37 deaths.
Robertson County — Total cases, 243; nine currently active; 15 deaths.
Bracken County — Total cases, 608; 12 currently active; eight deaths.
Lewis County — Total cases, 1,357; 30 currently active; 35 deaths.
Fleming County — Total cases, 1,147; currently active, 22 ; 24 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 2,388 total cases, 52 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 3,956 total cases, 57 deaths.