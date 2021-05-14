Mason County property transfers

Who is pulling the strings?

I find it hilarious that the POTUS comes on TV to read a story or a lie to us that his bosses have written for him. After his reading, reporters are always anxious to throw a few soft questions his way. He might answer one question but then says he can’t answer more or he will be in trouble. In trouble with whom? Does someone need to tell him he’s the president? Who is the puppeteer anyway?

Just a mirage

The Biden Administration keeps insisting to us that the border is closed. There were more than 178,000 immigrant encounters just in the month of April. If the border is closed what are the groups of people working their way across the river every day into our country? Is it a mirage? Are we hallucinating? Are they ghosts? They certainly look like real people. I call typical Democrat bull-poop.

Sounds familiar

The Republican Party has become a cult following for Trump. Because Liz Chaney was honest in saying that the big lie of Trump not losing the election and that he didn’t incite the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol building has cost her a leadership appointment. If you do not follow the Trump conspiracy theories and stay in line you are being white-washed. It’s what Hitler did when taking over Germany.

Getting nutty in DC

When I am old enough to draw Social Security benefits that I have paid into since I was 16 years old there probably won’t be any money. I wonder if the Democrats will provide me with food, housing, health care and free everything like they are providing for the illegals. Who by the way have not contributed one penny to our country. Idiots running the nuthouse.

Unmasked

So now Mr. Biden says if one is fully vaccinated it is safe to remove our mask. We are safe inside and outside and safe around those not vaccinated. I wonder what excuse will Kamala have not to go to the border and view the crisis they have created? I wonder what excuse the teachers’ union will use to stay home and keep our children out of school? Be interesting to see what unfolds now.

Lead by example

As to the new policy Biden’s pushing about masks and being able to go maskless if vaccinated and be around others without a mask if they are vaccinated, who’s to say who has or hasn’t been vaccinated? And by the way, if you notice Biden is still always wearing his mask. So maybe somebody should tell him to lead by example before pushing it down the throats of the American people.

Getting all fired up

Joe Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline the first day he was in office. On May 12, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. Energy secretary had a few interesting remarks about the gas unavailability we are now experiencing. One comment was that the pipeline was the best way to transport fuel. So why did they close Keystone? Her other snarky remark was well if you drive an electric car this wouldn’t be affecting you, clearly. Is this part of the plan for the new green deal at work? The energy secretary has investments in an electric vehicle battery company. What a coincidence.