Mason County property transfers

Allen A. Kalbaugh and Marianne E. Kalbaugh to Kellie Anne Boling and Dakota Sturgeon, Lot 50 Cedarwood Estates, $195,000.
Charles W. Fields to Richard Huber, 3008 Fernleaf Drive, $99,500.
Adam Duncan and Anna Duncan to Unit 42 LLC, 4248 Kentucky 10 Dover, $80,000.
MLH General Properties LLC to Molly Hickman, 739 US 68, no monetary consideration.
Aaron Bruce Copley and Margaret S. Copley to Justin M. Lancaster, 705 Baldwin Drive, $145,000.
Connie Sue Landreth, Robert David Landreth and Mabel Louise Earles to Thomas Jacob Henderson, 537 West Second Street, $16.487.54.
James E. Harris and Sarah L. Harris to Steven C. Truesdell and Latisha D. Truesdell, 4.091 Acres 8752 Mason Lewis Road, $26,250.
Kenneth R. Sipes Jr. and Rosa Darlene Sipes to Christopher A. Elie and Jessica B. Elie, 425 Forest Avenue, $25,000.
William Mitchell to Raymond M. Huron and Cory D. Huron, 3335 Minerva Tuckahoe Road Dover, $13,000.
Stephen A. Riley and Zella L. Riley to Gregory Stahl and Leann Caudill, 3498 Germantown Road, $136,000.
Mark Wayne Schweickart, Mark Schweickart, Patricia K. Schweickart and Patricia Schweickart to Michael E. Jolly, Lots 358-363 Highlands Subdivision, no monetary consideration.
Randy Dugan, Chuck Mason, Jeff Mason, Tara Mason, James Dugan, Virginia Dugan, Beulah D. Gatherwright, Tony Dugan, Bertha Dugan, Ruby J. Gilpin, Ruth Ann Brown, Doug Brown, Jeff Jones, William Strode, Diane Lamonte, Diane J. Goodnight, Randy Jones, Trish Jones, Cathy Jones, Terri Ann Romano, Tom Romano, Betty Jean Keal Hickman, Kennth Cornell, Kimberly Devorde, Janet Dugan, Andrea Jones, Jerry Jones, Cathy Rogers, Monty Rogers, Carolyn Sue Simpson, Ricky Lawrence, Sharon Lawrence, Robbie Lawrence, Tonya Lawrence, Mary Agnes Dugan Gilbert, Eugene Jones, Dorothy Jones, Mildred J. Downing, Albert Estill Earls, Norma Earls, Brenda Rawlings, Pam Beckett, Timothy Beckett, Timmy Beckett, James Rawlings, Buffy Rawlings, John Rawlings, Scott Jones, Dennis Jones, Pam Jones, Danny Strode, Jo Ann Robertson, Brenda Lockwood, Linda Vigil, Juan Vigil, Bonnie D. Shannon, Ronnie Shannon, Ernest Dugan Jr., Calvin Dugan, Connie Dugan, Signon Jones, Glenda Smith, James T. Jones, Viva Paulette Stevenson, Edith Louise Dugan, Lottie B. Gallenstein, Leroy Gallenstein, Mary R. Jones, Mary B. England, John England, Eddie Jones, Russell Jones, Thomas B. Jones, Doris Jones, Earl Lee Jones, Goldie K. Newdigate, Mike Newdigate, Elizabeth F. Lang and Steve Lang to Janice Gray and Gary Gray, Parcels in Mason County, $165,000.
William Klicker to Kim Morton and William Klicker, Two Tracts Mason County, no monetary consideration.
Myron Whitaker and Mary Elisabeth Whitaker to Kaleb D. Kattine and Alexandra E. Kattine, 4.628 Acres on Kentucky 10, $40,000.