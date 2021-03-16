Polar Bears collective effort tops Saints

Augusta executed the gameplan it wanted to a T for 29 minutes.

But with Mason County, they needed all 32.

The Royals rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to upend the upset-minded Panthers, 95-89 in Monday’s 39th District Tournament semifinal at The Fieldhouse.

Augusta did everything they could, shot 68 percent from the field, 66 percent from three and 95 percent from the free throw line. But two disqualifications via fouling out and turnovers in the final three minutes proved to be the wrench in the gameplan.

“These guys are just playing together and finding ways to win,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Luckily the game is made up of 32 minutes and not 30. If so, there’s a different outcome tonight. Our guys kept their composure, continued to stick together and continued to play the way that we play.”

The Royals were on edge, Augusta holding a lead throughout after Mason County opened with a 2-0 lead. The Panthers nearly went the distance from there, leading by as much as 13 and 77-67 in the fourth. But after a Kylan Hinson 3-pointer, Augusta’s 10th of the night to make it 85-78 with a little more than three minutes to play, the wheels started to fall off.

Riley Mastin’s fifth foul followed, the Royals not having much of an answer for him on the interior with 21 points. Then it was Conner Snapp’s fifth foul, his night ending with 17 points and four 3-pointers made.

A slew of turnovers followed, Mason County’s pressure applied all night finally paying dividends with 10 forced turnovers in the final frame.

A vital one was the one to tie it, Mason Butler deflecting a pass, throwing it over his head to save it from out-of-bounds to Nate Mitchell who found an open Julius Booker sprinting for a layup.

“I was running too fast on a previous layup and missed it so wanted to make sure I slowed down on this one,” Booker said. “I just play my role and just bring energy. Defense and bring the energy. When I’m on the bench I bring the energy too and keep everybody up and keep our heads in the game.”

Booker, in his first year with the program was inserted in the fourth quarter to provide the ball pressure the Royals needed. He’d be a force in the quarter with multiple forced turnovers, the junior enjoying the moment with his teammates.

“The difference in tonight’s game were Evan Schumacher and Julius Booker. Those kids shined within their roles on our team. Evan 11 points and five rebounds, Julius comes in and gets a couple of deflections, gets a couple steals. That’s in addition to what you may not normally expect from them,” Kirk said.

Booker’s layup knotted things at 87 with less than two minutes to play. Mitchell’s pull-up jumper on the following play gave the Royals the lead for good from there, Augusta struggling to get the ball across halfcourt and failing to corral a couple of rebounds on Royals free throw attempts.

Nate Mitchell pull-up.

Royals lead.

89-87, 1:00 to go. pic.twitter.com/BaH6nj8HEM — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) March 16, 2021

A 17-4 run for the Royals to close things out.

They found a way again, improving their winning streak to 12 games and headed to Thursday’s championship against the St. Patrick-Bracken County winner Tuesday night.

“Good teams just find ways to win. A win is a win no matter what in postseason, good, bad, you take it and move on,” Kirk said. “Give a lot of credit to them, as I told Coach Hinson after the game, probably one of the well coached games that I’ve been a part of. He gets the most out of his group of kids that I’ve ever seen before in coaching. Give a lot of credit to his kids for stepping up and shooting the basketball with confidence. For them to shoot 70 percent and for us to find a way to win is incredible.”

Augusta never made it easy, opening up white hot from the field in hitting 11-of-13 shots in the first, even Snapp’s heave from about 25-feet at the buzzer nearly falling at the end of one.

End 1st Quarter:

Boys 🏀

Augusta 26, Mason County 19 Just about everything went in for Augusta that quarter, including this Conner Snapp heave. Panthers shot 11/13 (84%). pic.twitter.com/yAJSKGhtUZ — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) March 15, 2021

They’d take a 26-19 lead into the second. The lights out shooting continued, a team having lost to Mason County twice already this season up for the challenge Monday night. The Panthers would go into the half with a 48-42 advantage, their 76 percent clip from the floor helping continue with the offensive output.

“No one thought we had much of a chance tonight. Seeing them twice helped. There was no intimidation what so ever and we really felt like if we could come out and smack them in the mouth then they would fold. They almost did. But, proud of the guys, kudos to Mason County for not giving up and playing all 32 minutes,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

As Mason County tried to answer with runs, it seemed as if Augusta had the answer on the other end every time. They’d continue to stay in front, 71-65 after three.

Riley Mastin up to 24 points after this bucket.

He’s too much too handle tonight. pic.twitter.com/1EojxOq3cz — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) March 16, 2021

Kason Hinson started the fourth with a pair of layups, worry starting to settle in with the Royals contingent and a nice crowd on hand for this one, including a rowdy student section from the “Mason Krazies”.

But even an out of this world shooting performance from the Panthers couldn’t stop what Mason County is doing right now, the Royals rolling into Thursday’s final in search of their fifth straight district title.

They were led on the evening by Mitchell’s 31 points, the junior guard adding 10 assists. Terrell Henry added 23, AP Perry with 16, Evan Schumacher big off the bench with 11.

Augusta, without a senior on the team took a big step in the right direction Monday night despite the outcome. They return their top seven as they all gained valuable experience in this one.

“Had great preparation, kids are smart and did everything we asked of them and more. To play a team like that you have to play the whole game,” Hinson said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been this upset after a game to be honest with you. They gave everything they had and I think if we don’t have two guys foul out we win by 10. Tough for our guys. Sometimes you have to lose to learn how to win. This was one of those heartbreaking situations where you have to learn from a loss and learn to pick yourself up and keep going, keep grinding and let this fuel us.”

Kason Hinson led the way with 25 points, Mastin adding 21, Snapp with 17 and Chase Archibald with 15, Kylan Hinson adding nine. Their season comes to a close at 10-11.

ROYALS 95, PANTHERS 89

AUGUSTA — 26-22-23-18 — 89

MASON COUNTY — 19-21-25-30 — 95

Augusta (89) — Kason Hinson 25, Mastin 21, Snapp 17, Archibald 15, Kylan Hinson 9, Kelsch 2

Mason (95) — Mitchell 31, Henry 23, Perry 16, Schumacher 11, Butler 6, Booker 4, Bierley 4

Field Goals: Augusta 30/44, Mason 35/62

3-Pointers: Augusta 10/15, Mason 7/20

Free Throws: Augusta 19/20, Mason 18/27

Rebounds: Augusta 25 (Mastin 6), Mason 25 (Perry 6)

Assists: Augusta 13 (Kason Hinson 5), Mason 16 (Mitchell 10)

Turnovers: Augusta 18, Mason 5

Fouls: Augusta 20, Mason 16

Records: Augusta 10-11, Mason County 17-3