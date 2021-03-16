Lady Saints swarming defense helps beat Bracken

With the offense struggling and needing a spark, it was a St. Patrick seventh grader providing what the Lady Saints needed.

When Lillian Klee hit a shot to end a near five-minute drought for the Lady Saints, she was even surprised it went in running down the court.

Klee’s spark was what the Lady Saints needed in a 41-31 victory over Bracken County in the 39th District tournament semifinals Tuesday night, advancing to Thursday’s championship with Mason County.

Klee tallied nine points on the night to go with four steals.

“She’s nothing but energy. Being a seventh grader I just can’t imagine how good she is going to be. I’ve had my eye on her since she was probably in third grade. She’s one of those players that would get 15 steals a game in those games. She’s been able to fit in and done a great job fitting in with us,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

Stuck at a 30-28 stalemate for quite a stretch in the fourth quarter, Klee’s runner made it 32-28 and started an 11-3 Lady Saints run to end the game and guarantee them a spot in the 10th Region tournament for the fourth time in the last six years.

Clutch free throw shooting helped the Lady Saints closes the game out from there, St. Patrick knocking down 7-of-9 attempts in the closing minutes to eliminate any Lady Bears comeback attempt.

The game was tight throughout, the largest lead being the final score. The two went back and forth early, St. Patrick taking a 12-9 lead into the second. Bracken County responded with the first five of the second, but a 9-0 run helped give the Lady Saints a 21-17 halftime lead.

The Lady Saints built the advantage to nine with the first five points of the second half before Nicole Archibald started to get hot for the Lady Bears, her second 3-pointer of the third quarter trimming their deficit to 29-25. Kylie Bishop’s putback made it a two-point game at 29-27 headed into the fourth.

After Klee and Bishop went for a 1-for-2 match from the line, neither team was able to score for over three minutes, Bracken County with multiple chances to either tie or take the lead.

“Think it’s a different story if we can find that game-tying or go-ahead basket. Just couldn’t finish at the rim and we turned the ball over,” Lady Bears coach Taylor Alstatt said. “We put ourselves in an opportunity to win the game and I’m pleased with that, just weren’t able to execute down the stretch.”

Klee’s runner ended the drought and ended the Lady Bears hopes of extending their season. Bracken County can point to their 23 turnovers and 3-of-8 shooting from the free throw line as a big reason why.

“Had nothing to do with effort, had everything to do with being sloppy with the ball. Defensively I thought we played really hard,” Alstatt said. “The way I’m trying to change this culture here at Bracken County starts in March and goes through October. A lot of people think the season starts in October, but it really starts in March. When we talk about turnovers, we got a young group, the game starts to speed up and we’re still learning how to play at that speed. Taking care of the ball is a crucial thing for us, so this offseason we’re really going to hammer passing, dribbling, shooting. The core skill stuff that’s going to limit our turnovers next season.”

It was kind of a microcosm of their season, staying tight for the majority of the game, but unable to close things out for a young team still learning how to win. Tuesday marked the ninth game where they lost by 10 points or less, ending their season with a 5-19 record.

“Not big into moral victories, but what you saw on the floor today and all throughout the year was 10 times better than what you saw last year. We’re focused on that as coaches, our development and our growth has been monumental over the last two years. We’re not over that hump yet, but feel like we’re in good shape with that young core,” Alstatt said.

Archibald led the Lady Bears with 12 points, Ella Johnson adding seven, Bishop with six.

St. Patrick was paced by Hughes with 17 points, Klee with nine and Caroline McKay adding eight. Izzy Riggs put together an all-around game with five points, nine rebounds and five steals in the Lady Saints three-quarter court trap that continues to work wonders for them this season.

“I think Coach Bauer said we’ve gone eight games in a row forcing 20 turnovers. I’ll be honest, I was looking at this defense last year and maybe even two years ago. As soon as we got Izzy Riggs, she was the key to the whole thing. We weren’t really able to run it with the team we had last year and I knew this year we weren’t going to be able to rely on the post game as much, so I think we were going to have to do something and it’s worked,” Arn said.

They’ve improved to 11-13 on the season and will face Mason County looking to do something they haven’t in the prior three trips to the district championship in the past five seasons, knock off the Lady Royals.

“We’ve got to hit perimeter shots. I know we can hit them, I’ve seen us do it and it’s just a matter of hitting them in a game. I think when we start hitting perimeter shots we’re going to be hard to beat,” Arn said. “I anticipate a good game Thursday. I’ve got high expectations for our girls, nothing but respect for Mason County, but making this four times out of six years, it’s not enough for us to make it anymore. We want to win it. We’ve got to do more than say it, we got to do it.”

Thursday’s championship contest will begin at 6 p.m.

LADY SAINTS 41, LADY BEARS 31

BRACKEN COUNTY – 9-8-10-4 — 31

SAINT PATRICK – 12-9-8-12 — 41

Bracken (31) – Archibald 12, Johnson 7, Bishop 5, Riley 3, Wright 2, Craycraft 2

St. Patrick (41) – Hughes 17, Klee 9, McKay 8, Riggs 5, Roush 2

Field Goals: Bracken 12/41, St. Patrick 14/42

3-Pointers: Bracken 4/19, St. Patrick 1/10

Free Throws: Bracken 3/8, St. Patrick 12/19

Rebounds: Bracken 36 (Riley and Johnson 6), St. Patrick 28 (Riggs 9)

Assists: Bracken 4, St. Patrick 3

Turnovers: Bracken 23, St. Patrick 14

Fouls: Bracken 13, St. Patrick 11

Records: Bracken County 5-19, St. Patrick 11-13