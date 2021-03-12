KABC Region Player, Coach of the Year winners

March 12, 2021

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon – Marshall County

Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County

Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County

Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green

Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown

Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales

Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male

Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton

Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands

Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High

Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic

Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset

Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central

Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County

Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central

Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County

Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County

Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County

Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East

Region 5: Ella Thompson – Bethlehem

Region 6: Tiarra East – Butler

Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central

Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham

Region 9: Brie Crittendon – Ryle

Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High

Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County

Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County

Region 13: Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County

Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central

Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

1st Region — Greg Overstreet, Paducah Tilghman

2nd Region — Ryan Perry, Lyon County

3rd Region — Kyle Eades, Muhlenberg County

4th Region — Todd Messer, Clinton County

5th Region — Jared McCurry, John Hardin

6th Region — Blake Stone, Doss

7th Region — Aaron Hill, Christian Academy of Louisville

8th Region — Jason Burns, Spencer County

9th Region — Matthew Otte, Conner

10th Region — Brian Kirk, Mason County

11th Region — Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic

12th Region — Denny Webb, Boyle County

13th Region — Michael Jones, Harlan County

14th Region — Allan Holland, Hazard

15th Region — Tommy McKenzie, Johnson Central

16th Region — Shawn Thacker, Rowan County

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

1st Region — Lyndon Dunning, Graves County

2nd Region — Shannon Hodge, Crittenden County

3rd Region — Chad Moorman, Breckinridge County

4th Region — Piper Lindsey, Barren County

5th Region — Amber Courtney, Bardstown

6th Region — Michael Prichard, Pleasure Ridge Park

7th Region — Maurice Ponder, Male

8th Region — Clay Birdwhitsell, Anderson County

9th Region — Justin Holthaus, Cooper

10th Region — Steve Brown, Scott

11th Region — Nick Runyan, Paul Laurence Dunbar

12th Region — Mark McKinley, Wayne County

13th Region — Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

14th Region — Travis Smith, Owsley County

15th Region — Justin Tripleyy, Floyd Central

16th Region — Mandy Layne, Russell and Pete Fraley, Boyd County

