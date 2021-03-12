KABC Region Player, Coach of the Year winners

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon – Marshall County
Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County
Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County
Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green
Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown
Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales
Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male
Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton
Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands
Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High
Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic
Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset
Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central
Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County
Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central
Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County
GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County
Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County
Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County
Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East
Region 5: Ella Thompson – Bethlehem
Region 6: Tiarra East – Butler
Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central
Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham
Region 9: Brie Crittendon – Ryle
Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High
Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County
Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County
Region 13: Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County
Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central
Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
1st Region — Greg Overstreet, Paducah Tilghman
2nd Region — Ryan Perry, Lyon County
3rd Region — Kyle Eades, Muhlenberg County
4th Region — Todd Messer, Clinton County
5th Region — Jared McCurry, John Hardin
6th Region — Blake Stone, Doss
7th Region — Aaron Hill, Christian Academy of Louisville
8th Region — Jason Burns, Spencer County
9th Region — Matthew Otte, Conner
10th Region — Brian Kirk, Mason County
11th Region — Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic
12th Region — Denny Webb, Boyle County
13th Region — Michael Jones, Harlan County
14th Region — Allan Holland, Hazard
15th Region — Tommy McKenzie, Johnson Central
16th Region — Shawn Thacker, Rowan County
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
1st Region — Lyndon Dunning, Graves County
2nd Region — Shannon Hodge, Crittenden County
3rd Region — Chad Moorman, Breckinridge County
4th Region — Piper Lindsey, Barren County
5th Region — Amber Courtney, Bardstown
6th Region — Michael Prichard, Pleasure Ridge Park
7th Region — Maurice Ponder, Male
8th Region — Clay Birdwhitsell, Anderson County
9th Region — Justin Holthaus, Cooper
10th Region — Steve Brown, Scott
11th Region — Nick Runyan, Paul Laurence Dunbar
12th Region — Mark McKinley, Wayne County
13th Region — Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
14th Region — Travis Smith, Owsley County
15th Region — Justin Tripleyy, Floyd Central
16th Region — Mandy Layne, Russell and Pete Fraley, Boyd County