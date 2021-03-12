NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF

Fite inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character

March 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0
UK Athletics
University of Kentucky golfer Sarah Fite is one of 24 UK student-athletes who will be inducted into the 2021 class of the Frank G. Ham Society of Character.

Fite, a Mason County alum and senior golfer at UK, was chosen by the Society of Character that honors UK student-athletes who have shown an extraordinary commitment to academic excellence, athletic participation, personal development, career preparation and serving as a role model. The SOC was founded during the 1998-99 school year and is named for Ham, a longtime UK administrator.

Fite is a Kinesiology major and plans to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. She has appeared on the Dean’s List three times and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2020. She’s been a two-year member of UK’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, including serving as historian in 2020-21. Fite’s been an active member in the community, including volunteering with the Salvation Army, Special Olympics, God’s Pantry and Christmas with Santa.

The 2016 KHSAA state champ has appeared in 14 career events in her four-year career, including two top-10 finishes and two top-20 showings. The UK women’s golf team has two more events before the SEC Championships start on April 14.

