Fite inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character

March 12, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, March 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Wichita St., Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
12 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. Iowa St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Stony Brooke at Maine, Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Stony Brook at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, Brignoles to Biot, France, 126 miles (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
RUGBY
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sea Eagles at Roosters
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Cowboys at Panthers
SAILING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Races 5-6, Auckland, New Zealand
SKIING
12 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Åre, Sweden (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Quarterfinal 4
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals