Human remains found, sent for autopsy

March 12, 2021
Christy Howell-Hoots

MAY’S LICK — Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were found in the May’s Lick area recently.

KSP Trooper Scott Ferrell said on March 9, KSP received a call after remains were found in the area, near the Robertson County line.

Ferrell said he was told the remains were unidentifiable and have been sent off for an autopsy. He did not know any information about the remains, including whether they were male or female.

“The remains were found in an area of May’s Lick that crosses the Robertson County line,” he said. “The Dry Ridge post is investigating, but this is the information that was given to me. The remains have been sent off for an autopsy, but we have no further information at this time.”

Ferrell said he does not know when more information will be made available.

The case remains under investigation by the KSP.

