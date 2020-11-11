Maysville native and his MLB records

How many are aware of former Maysville resident Barry McCormick’s major league baseball records? You might ask, who is Barry McCormick?

He was born on Christmas Day here in Maysville on Third Street in 1874. He was an established player in pro baseball as he started out his pro career in 1895 and played professionally until 1904.

While playing for the Chicago Colts, who became the Cubs in 1902, he achieved a major league record which still stands today. McCormick was the last player to have eight at-bats in a nine-inning game, achieving this feat on June 29, 1897. After his playing days he became an umpire in the pro baseball ranks and again he was part of MLB history.

The Maysville native was the chief umpire as he was behind the plate for the longest extra inning game in Major League history, the 26-inning contest between the Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Braves on May 1, 1920. McCormick called the game after 26 innings with the game tied 1-1 because of darkness.

One little sidenote on this game was that both starting pitchers completed all 26 innings and they both gave up just one run. Just another connection to Maysville and the Wide World of Sports.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Bevo Francis poured in 113 points for Rio Grande college in Ohio versus Hillsdale College in 1954. The first to answer were Greg Himes, Joe Goecke, Randy Harrison along with Tom Posey, Tom Sims Kevin Adams and Junior Griffin.

This week’s question keeps the theme of Maysville natives and MLB. This Maysville native led the National League in RBIs in 1932.

Who was it? I wrote a column about him a few years ago, I hope you remember.

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks: (Last week 18-3, 110-34 YTD, 76%)

Cincinnati over East Carolina: The Bearcats are for real and striving for perfection.

Florida over Arkansas: The Gators hope not to overlook the Hogs after the big win last week vs Georgia.

Kentucky over Vanderbilt: When you are struggling on offense, then playing Vandy is a good remedy.

West Virginia over TCU: High scoring game, but I give the slight edge to the Mountaineers.

Houston over South Florida: The Cougars have plenty of offense, it is their defense that has been the problem.

Notre Dame over Boston College: Big win last week for the Irish, a slight letdown in this one, but still wins by seven.

North Carolina over Wake Forest: The Heels showed their prowess on offense last week, it continues in this ACC tilt.

Indiana over Michigan State: The Hoosiers make a clean sweep of the state of Michigan as they win this one by five.

Marshall over Middle Tennessee: Simply said “We are Marshall”

Oregon over Washington State: The Ducks got off to a good start last week, they win by a touchdown.

North Carolina State over Florida State: Both teams have been erratic this year, but I pick the Wolfpack.

Nebraska over Penn State: I pick the Huskers to keep the Nittany Lions out of the win column again.

Washington over Oregon State: The Beavers from Oregon State just doesn’t have enough offense to keep up with the Huskies.

Stanford over Colorado: I pick the Cardinal to beat the Buffaloes by a touchdown.

Virginia over Louisville: Covid cancelled this game last week, I take Virginia in a slight upset.

Western Kentucky over Southern Miss: The Toppers are hard to figure out this year, but I pick them by six.

Central Arkansas over Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels will fall short by eight in this one.

Southern Cal over Arizona: The Trojans pulled off a miracle last week, but I pick them again this week.

Michigan over Wisconsin: I don’t know why I am picking the Maize and Blue for the slight upset, but I did.