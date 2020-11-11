The former site of the Mason County Vocational School is up for sale with an asking price of $950,000.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the property sits on 12 acres of land along Kenton Station Road in Maysville.

“It’s going to be the best commercial real estate property in the county,” he said.

The site was used for the vocational school until a few months ago when the Mason County Career Magnet School was finished.

Originally, once the nickel tax was passed in the county, the plan was to renovate the vocational school building. However, after Ross discovered the former Honda building was for sale, the district officials realized it was cheaper to purchase and renovate a new building, rather than renovate the old one.

“As fate would have it, I was driving down the road and found out this building was for sale,” he said in April 2019 when the Honda building was purchased. “I did a drive around, not even realizing this building was 30,000 square feet, plus another 2-3 up top.

The Mason County Career Magnet School, which students can attend all day or half days, has several pathways for students to pursue.

Those pathways include construction technology, machine tool, electricity, auto technology, health sciences and welding. Students will have the opportunity to graduate with two certifications, according to Principal Andrew Matheny.

According to Matheny, there are about 20 students attending all day, while the remaining students attend for part of the day, as they have been doing at the Area Technology Center. There will be about 125-150 students in the building at one time with a total of 250-300 in and out throughout the day.