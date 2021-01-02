That Was the Year That Was — Let’s hope its a one-of-a-kind

There used to be a TV show in the 1960s that originated in Britain called “That Was the Week That Was,” or TW3. It was the fore-runner of today’s comedic take on the news with shows like The Daily Show.

At the end of the year, TW3 would do a round-up called “That Was the Year That Was,” a kind of look back at year’s end. This year I would hazard a guess to say everyone will be glad to look back just once at 2020 and hope we can say “That Was the Year That Was,” and never look back again.

What a year it was. From COVID-19 to murder hornets, toilet paper shortages to face masks as fashion accessories, there were events and developments in 2020 that would have been unthinkable just a year earlier. One of the most popular sayings became “did you have that on your 2020 bingo card?” More often than not, the answer was “no.”

That was the year that was, “it’s over, let it go,” said the theme song to the old TW3. But, before we do that, let’s take one last, perhaps not affectionate, look at 2020 before we say goodbye.

In this section, you will find some of the stories we covered in 2020 reprinted. We hope you enjoy.

