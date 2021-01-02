Officials stress census participation

Local officials are encouraging people to fill out the 2020 Census form.
According to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, currently only about 36 percent of Mason County residents have filled out the census. That number is just slightly higher than the national average.
Pfeffer said what is happening in the world right now is an example of why filling out the census is so important.
“What’s going on right now with COVID-19 is a perfect example of why we need to fill this out,” he said. “Funds are based on population. Many projects are based on population, so it’s important that we have an accurate count.”
Erin Peabody, a partnership specialist for the Philadelphia Regional Census Center spoke to residents earlier this year about the important of the census.
According to Peabody, the US Census is a count of every person living in the United States. It is the ultimate reason for the count so every person has a fair share of representation in Congress.
“It’s really the basis for why the census was developed and created,” she said.
Peabody also said there are numerous reasons everyone should be concerned with answering the census. Some of those reasons include redistricting of counties and school districts based on population and distribution of funding for communities.
“Their responses will help direct $675 billion in federal programs,” she said.
Some of those programs include Medicaid/Medicare, assistance for families, federal transit, libraries, grants, Head Start, public housing, career and technical grants, children’s programs and many others, according to Peabody.
A single person missed in the county could cost the state around $2,021 each year.
Maysville-Mason County Industrial Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said it is important to fill out the census from an economic standpoint.
“From a business and economic development perspective, local census participation is imperative. Many do not think of the ramifications and impact the census has locally on economic development. From a macro-perspective, entrepreneurs and big box retailers alike utilize census data heavily in site selection decisions, ie can Maysville’s population and demographics support our store? Additionally, almost every due diligence report pertaining to a specific site that is competing for larger multi state projects utilizes at least some data from the census,” he said. “From the macro-perspective, businesses of all sizes utilize census data to make inventory decisions. For example, Walmart utilizes data on the proportion of young families in a community to determine the amount and store placement of diapers and infant stock in their stores. On the surface, many residents realize an accurate census is important to ensure state and federal funding but participation is imperative for our community’s ability to attract and retain businesses and resources.”
Pfeffer said it only takes a few minutes to fill it out.
“The census can be filled out online and only takes a few minutes,” Pfeffer said. “I’d like to see the number of people filling it out to rise.”
More information on the census can be found at https://www.census.gov/.