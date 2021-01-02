Remembering 2020 struggles; looking toward 2021

As 2020 has been an unusual year, thanks in part to the COVID-19 global pandemic, some local residents are thinking about the largest obstacles they have faced during the year.
The questions people were asked to respond to was “What was your biggest obstacle faced in 2020? Did you overcome the obstacle? Yes or no, regardless of the outcome, what advice would you give to others that might or could face a similar obstacle?
Some of the answers included issues with family members who contracted COVID-19, the lack of in-person learning for students in the school districts and problems with filing unemployment.
Suzie Prather Hamm said she lost her mother to COVID-19 this year.
“Losing my mom to COVID-19 and watching two other family members struggle with the it has been my biggest obstacle,” she said.
Several parents have complained of issues with their children struggling during virtual learning.
Tammy McCord said her child is failing because she cannot get the assistance she needs while trying to learn.
“Our biggest issue is school,” she said. “My child is failing , not getting the help she needs. We have not been able to get grades up. I wish I could afford a private homeschooling program. We’ve even tried to pay for private tutors with no one wanting to help.”
Natasha Lynn Haywood said her child has also been struggling, though she has been able to find some assistance through a family member who is a teacher.
“I luckily have a family member whom teaches higher up grades,” she said. “She is willing to help when she isn’t so busy but its a shame. I hate this virtual learning.”
Eric Thomas said she has been fighting with unemployment issues since the pandemic began.
“My biggest struggle has been the mess with unemployment,” she said. “I really miss Victor (McKay, now executive director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department) working for unemployment. He was for the people. My advice is good luck. No one ever answers your calls, nor do they call back. The local office? What’s the point? They always say ‘they don’t have access to claims.’”
Others said they have had problems with having to travel for other health-related issues.
Jillian Brown said she and her husband have had to travel for medical issues, which has been difficult due to the pandemic.
“The biggest obstacle my husband and I made was getting him back and forth to Cleveland Clinic for three brain surgeries during all the shutdowns, COVID related delays, etc. but so very thankful to God in the midst of it all He made a way and the DBS was a success,” she said. “I would absolutely tell any other Parkinson’s patient and their spouse never give up. We tried for five years to get the surgery before it actually happened. If you have PD Google DBS surgery. It is absolutely incredible. No matter your struggle never lose hope, just when you think all hope is gone a miracle can happen.”