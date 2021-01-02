Remembering 2020 struggles; looking toward 2021

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility has families of patients and employees alike concerned over the health and safety of the residents and staff.

The increase in COVID-19 case numbers at the 130-bed facility on Parker Drive may be the result of COVID-positive patients being transferred to the Maysville facility from other facilities in Kentucky owned by Kennedy Ky. Holdings LLC, a Richmond-based company that is part of a larger corporation headquartered in New York/New Jersey. In total Kennedy owns 12 Kentucky facilities. Those include Robertson County Nursing in Mount Olivet, Ridgeway Nursing and Rehab in Owingsville and Woodlawn Oaks in Ashland.

Patricia Lewis, regional inspection preventionist with the Kentucky Department of Public Health confirmed that patients from other facilities were brought to the Maysville facility.

“I do know the facility has been accepting COVID patients from other facilities,” she said Friday. Lewis said she was not at liberty to comment further.

A statement released by Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, read “Resident care is our top priority at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. We continue to adhere to CDC and State Health Department infection control guidelines.”

On Dec. 3, data from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services showed 50 active cases among residents at the local facility with two deaths attributed to COVID-19. Staff numbers indicated 33 active cases of the coronavirus.

In Bracken County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, there have been no cases of COVID-19 among patients and only two, both recovered, among staff. Pioneer Trace in Flemingsburg has also remained COVID-free among patients with five cases, four recovered, among staff.

Robertson County has had 28 cases of the virus among patients with seven currently active and 21 recovered. Staff at the facility have reported a total of 23 cases, with eight currently active.

In Vanceburg, where an outbreak of the virus earlier this year took the lives of 10 patients, there are no active cases among residents at this time and only one among staff.

Dana Thomas worked as a cook at Maysville Nursing and Rehab until last Tuesday when she quit, she said, after the stress became too much.

Thomas said the COVID-positive patients began arriving about two weeks ago and that’s what prompted the outbreak at the facility.

“The employees did not bring it in,” Thomas said. She said PPE such as N95 masks were not available for staff until recently.

“That’s why it spread like wildfire,” she said.

Victor McKay, director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said his agency delivered PPE to the facility several days ago.

“The Kentucky Department for Public Health has deployed a “nurse strike team” to Mason County to address the nursing home’s issues with staffing,” McKay said. “Three certified nursing assistants and two licensed practical nurses were sent from Team Kentucky to help care for patients in the COVID ward. Additionally, personal protective equipment continues to be provided to the long-term care facilities upon request.”

In the statement, the facility acknowledged working with the state which, it said “has provided exceptional guidance and support.”

Officials with the facility also confirmed it is experiencing an increase in positivity rates within the building but did not mention the movement of patients from other facilities to Maysville.

Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle, whose department operates the Maysville-Mason County Ambulance Service said Maysville EMS has had requests to transfer patients to Maysville from other nursing homes but has turned down those requests because of obligations locally. Just after lunch on Friday, a Bath County ambulance was seen entering the facility but it was unclear whether it brought a patient to Maysville or was transferring someone back to Bath County.

Doyle said since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded at Maysville Nursing and Rehab, ambulance crews have entered the facility fully suited up in PPE.

For Billie Jo Chandler, the surge of COVID-19 cases at the nursing facility has increased her fears for her 70-year-old brother, who has been a patient there for about a year, she said.

Her brother has tested positive for COVID-19 and she said she was not notified of the change in status for him for some time.

Chandler said she made several phone calls to her brother but was told he could not answer those calls but was not given a reason, she said. When she finally went for a window visit with him, she found him looking extremely ill. After she returned home, she received a call saying he had tested positive for COVID, Chandler said.

She said she has a hard time trying to understand why a facility that had stayed fairly free of the virus would begin taking in patients from other facilties who have it.

“It does not make a lick of sense to me,” she said.

“As the positivity rates within the state and local community continue to rise dramatically, we are also experiencing an increase in positivity rates and we are taking every precaution to minimize resident and staff exposure,” the statement from the facility reads.

The health department is also urging the public to take every precaution to protect itself from the virus.

“Overall community spread of COVID-19 has been rampant in Maysville and surrounding areas,” McKay said. “The health department urges the community to consider taking extra precautions.”