Editor's Picks RC couple sentenced for Medicaid fraud, neglect Ledger Independent - March 5, 2024 FRANKFORT — John Moyer, 50, and Rebecca Moyer, 51, of Robertson County have been convicted for Medicaid fraud. Local business sells $50,000 powerball ticket Ledger Independent - March 4, 2024 VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man won a $50,000 Powerball Ticket from a local business recently. RULH levy renewal plans revealed Ledger Independent - March 3, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio - A five year plan from Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District gets revealed to public before the school levy is voted on this year. Thousands of Chestnut Trees planted in Mason, Fleming Counties Ledger Independent - March 2, 2024 Mason County will soon be the largest hub for commercial Chestnut Tree farming. Super load transports may result in traveling delays Ledger Independent - March 2, 2024 MANCHESTER, Ohio — Several "super loads" have been transported by barge and are docked near Manchester in Adams County, Ohio.