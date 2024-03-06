With 22 days remaining until Opening Day, let’s take a guess on the 26 players who will be on the Cincinnati Reds active roster on March 28.

There hasn’t been a lot of mystery this spring on who will make the big club, but there is still some intense competition for the final spot or two.

Before projecting the roster, we should also mention that the Reds may still add a piece to help this year’s team. There has been speculation that a couple of remaining free agents – former Red Adam Duvall and switch-hitting Robbie Grossman – may be on the Reds’ radar. Either player would give the team a right-handed hitting option in right field to pair with Will Benson and Jake Fraley, who will likely be used as a designated hitter more often than not. There remains the possibility that someone could be acquired in a trade, or claimed off waivers to add depth.

Currently, the final roster spot is a battle among Stuart Fairchild, Josh Harrison, Jose Barrero and rookie Blake Dunn. Fairchild may have the edge since he has done a credible job in the recent past,

and he is a solid defensive replacement in the late innings. Harrison, who has put together a solid career, could be the choice as well. His veteran leadership and versatility are his main attributes. Barrero has been playing in right field this spring, but it’s hard to see the Reds giving him another opportunity at the big-league level. Dunn is the wild card; he has showed his speed and hitting prowess in early spring games, but he is likely ticketed for Louisville for more seasoning and to get regular at-bats.

With that said, here’s my guess at the 26 players heading to Cincy to face the Washington Nationals at GABP in the season lidlifter:

Starting rotation

Hunter Greene

Frankie Montas

Graham Ashcraft

Andrew Abbott

Nick Martinez

(Note: Nick Lodolo will likely begin the year on the injured list)

Bullpen

Tejay Antone

Lucas Sims

Alexis Diaz

Buck Farmer

Ian Gibaut

Sam Moll

Emilio Pagan

Brent Suter

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson

Luke Maile

Infield, Designated Hitter

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Matt McLain

Elly De La Cruz

Noelvi Marte

Jeimer Candelario

Jonathan India

Outfield, Designated Hitter

Spencer Steer

TJ Friedl

Will Benson

Jake Fraley

Stuart Fairchild

That appears to be a pretty solid roster heading into the season; personally however, I’d like to see the club sign Duvall. Not only would the former University of Louisville product give the Reds a huge lift from a power standpoint, but he’s still an outstanding defender who could give Friedl a break in center field.

The pitching staff will be in flux and a work in progress, with injuries and ineffectiveness an inevitable part of any season. One area that is much improved from years past is that the Reds appear to have quality pitching depth.

The club will not hesitate to promote any of several young arms when necessary, with the possibilities being Brandon Williamson, Carson Spiers, Connor Phillips, Casey Legumina, Lyon Richardson, and after getting a bit more seasoning, Chase Petty and Rhett Lowder. Veterans who may get called up at some point during the campaign include Fernando Cruz, Alex Young, Brett Kennedy, Tony Santillan and Justin Bruihl.

Position player depth is another strength. If the Reds decide to send Harrison to Louisville to begin the year, he’ll likely be joined by veterans Tony

Kemp, Mike Ford, Nick Martini, Bubba Thompson, Erik Gonzalez, Hernan Perez, Austin Wynns and P.J. Higgins.

There is also an impressive and growing list of young prospects who are making their way up the ladder. Most will be heading to Class AA Chattanooga or Class A Dayton, but a few will be joining the Bats. The most likely to make the jump to Class AAA include shortstop Edwin Arroyo, who already has a reputation of being a defensive stalwart, outfielders Rece Hinds and Jacob Hurtibise, and the aforementioned Dunn.

Other players to keep an eye on for the future include third baseman Sal Stewart, second baseman Carlos Jorge, third baseman Cam Collier, shortstops Ricardo Cabrera and Sammy Stafura, catchers Mat Nelson and Alfredo Duno, and outfielders Hector Rodriguez and Jay Allen II.

The farm system depth also extends to pitching arms. In addition to the pitchers mentioned previously, the Reds appear to be stockpiling live young arms, including the following: Julian Aguilar, Ty Floyd, Cole Schoenwetter, Christian Roa, Hunter

Hollan, Andrew Moore, Jose Acuna and Zach Maxwell.

Having a quality farm system is imperative for so-called small market franchises, and the Reds look to be on the right track.

*****

VOTTO WATCH – Recent speculation about where former Reds first baseman Joey Votto will eventually land is centering on Cleveland, San Diego and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Guardians seem like the most likely destination for Votto, who has stated his desire to play one more season. He could split time at first base and DH and provide a veteran presence for a young team in Cleveland.

*****

ROLLER COASTER RIDE CONTINUES – Not only has the Kentucky basketball season had more than its share of ups and downs, at times the roller coaster ride occurs during a singular game.

That was the case again Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena, when the Cats erased a late nine-point deficit to go on a game-ending 34-16 run to put away a feisty Arkansas bunch. UK (21-8) continues

to be one of, if not the most, exciting team in the nation to watch this season, putting up 111 points against the outmanned Hogs. On the other side of the coin, the Wildcats gave up 102 points, which remains a legitimate concern.

It could be problematic for the Cats to make a significant (Final Four?) run depending solely upon its offensive prowess, which is certainly impressive. Winning six games in a row in the Big Dance is a difficult enough proposition for anyone, but for a team like Kentucky, one off shooting night could derail the Cats’ run to glory. It isn’t that they’re incapable of putting it all together and making a run, but matchups and luck always play a role in who advances and who goes home.

First things first however; after tonight’s Senior Night expected win over 8-21 Vanderbilt, a major challenge awaits in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. UK will be looking to avenge the 103-92 loss on Feb. 3 in Rupp to UT, and playing much better “D” will be critical to the Cats’ chances of getting a win in a hostile environment.

The 23-6 Volunteers take a six-game winning streak to South Carolina this evening, and they’re looking

to continue their positive momentum into next week’s SEC tournament as the top seed. That event should be one of the most exciting conference tourneys in recent years, with several teams capable of winning the title.

Tennessee is also in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and its first-ever visit to the Final Four, but there’s still a ton of basketball to be played. As we have stated repeatedly, with the way this season has played out, anything can and will happen during March Madness.

*****

Quotes from the extremely quotable Baseball Hall of Famer, the late Yogi Berra:

“You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you’re going, because you might not get there.”

“The future ain’t what it used to be.”

“We have deep depth.”

“In baseball, you don’t know nothing.”

“All pitchers are liars or crybabies.”

*****

“When red-haired people are above a certain social grade their hair is auburn.” — Mark Twain