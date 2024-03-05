FRANKFORT — John Moyer, 50, and Rebecca Moyer, 51, of Robertson County have been convicted for Medicaid fraud.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, said the couple was convicted through “joint action” by the offices of Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commonwealth Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Douglas Miller.

A release from the Attorney General’s Office noted the Moyers were convicted for Medicaid fraud in addition to abuse and neglect charges of a vulnerable adult.

John and Rebecca Moyer were sentenced by the Robertson County Circuit Clerk for charges related to their son, a Medicaid Waiver recipient, according to the AGO.

Guilty pleas were “secured” for Medicaid fraud after the Moyers were billed for the services they did not provide. The AGO noted the couple was billed by the Kentucky Medicaid Assistance Program.

According to the AGO, the abuse and neglect charges “stem” from the treatment of the Moyers’ son, who was found to be living in horrific conditions in a home “encompassed” with human and animal feces.

Following their guilty pleas, the Moyers were sentence to five years of probation, according to the AGO. Coleman and First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Laws shared some remarks on the subject.

“Attorney General Coleman’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with our team played a vital role in rescuing this victim from horrendous conditions and getting him to a safe environment,” said Laws. “I appreciate their team providing the tools to protect our local communities, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the Attorney General’s Office.”

Coleman added that he was thankful for the efforts in Robertson County.

“I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit and the Robertson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for working together to protect this vulnerable Kentuckian who suffered horrific neglect,” said Coleman. “This successful prosecution is a testament to how strong collaborative efforts promote safety and justice in Kentucky.”

The release went on to share some background in the case involving the Moyers.

According to the AGO, the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control began investigating after a referral was received from the Robertson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Laws and Assistant Attorney General Emily Reed Campbell prosecuted the case, the AGO said. Brief information regarding Medicaid fraud and abuse control were shared later in the release from the AGO.

According to the AGO, the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control receives 75 percent of its funding from the United States Department of Health and Human Services under a grant.

The grant totals $6,650,000 for the federal fiscal year 2024. The AGO noted that 25 percent of the grant, totaling $1,662,500 for the 2024 fiscal year, is funded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, the public is encouraged to visit ag.ky.gov/MedicaidFraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-228-7384.