MRS. MCGRIFF

MAYSVILLE – Linda Joyce McGriff, 74, of Maysville, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She was the widow of Fred McGriff.

Linda was a member of Scott United Methodist Church and was a self-employed hairdresser.

She was born in Maysville, on Dec. 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Carl and Fannie Jones Greene.

Linda was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the LA Lakers and she was a semi-professional bowler holding many trophies and awards in championship bowling tournaments.

She is survived by her sisters, Velma Wilburn of Maysville, and Odessa Stewart (Charlie) of Arizona; and her brother, Ulysses Greene (Chris) of Texas; two sisters-in-law, Tarza Greene and Earlee Greene; her nephew, Alonzo Greene of Maysville; her family and friends in Florida and Los Angeles, Calif.; and a host of local family and friends she held close to her heart.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Greene, Jr., John Dudley Greene, William Greene, Charles Greene, Wendell Greene and George Greene; and her sisters, Hilda Hord, Martha Commodore, Betty Bradley and Barbara Greene.

Funeral services for Linda McGriff will be held at the Scott United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 with Pastor Claude Commodore officiating and Rev. Frank Burns and Chaplain Phillip McMurrin assisting.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Hord, Juan Owens, Preston Greene, Ernie Greene, Ty Greene, Arvid Hall and Freddie Overly. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlene Gross, Frances Alexander, Peggy Greene, Donna M. Commodore, Carolyn Bowens, Linda Brightman, Deirdre Hall, Kay Marshall, Regina Steward and Bernice Lumbar.

Visitation will be held at the Scott UMC on Saturday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

