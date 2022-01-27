MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Mary Frances Smith, age 77, of Hillsboro, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Eastgatespring of Cincinnati in Cincinnati.
She was a retired floor associate for Walmart; a proud breast cancer survivor; a University of Kentucky basketball fan; enjoyed tabletop/board puzzles and collected cow figurines and anything cow-themed.
Mary was born May 17, 1944, in Maysville, the daughter of the late Howard and Mattie (Davenport) Porter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Henry Smith in 1992, whom she married on Nov. 18, 1967, and two daughters, Linda Carpenter and Martha Muchmore.
Mrs. Smith is survived by six daughters, Jessica Foley of Hillsboro, Ohio, Jennifer Smith of West Union, Ohio, Gayle King of Sardinia, Ohio, Juanita Nicholas of Winchester, Ohio, Amy Richards of Hamersville, Ohio, and Shirley Smith of Cascilla, Miss.; three brothers,– James Porter of Mount Orab, Bobby Porter of Owensville, Ohio and Kenny Porter of Mount Orab; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren and her Walmart Family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mount Orab.
Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the MountOrab Cemetery in Mount Orab.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.
