Samuel H. Dowell Nov 15, 1958 – Dec 22, 2021

HANFORD, Calif. — Samuel H. Dowell passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, unexpectedly.

Samuel was 63 and was loved and adored by many.

Samuel was born to Henry and Elizabeth Dowell on Nov. 15,1958 in Kentucky. A member of a church from a very young age, Samuel participated in religion in Kentucky alongside his family members.

After finishing high school, Samuel soon went to college for mechanical engineering. Landed his first job in Lemoore, Calif., at Lemoore Naval Station working for McDonald Douglas which eventually became Boeing. Samuel worked there for over 35 years; he retired from Boeing.

Samuel had hobbies which included stars gazing, watching reenactments of the Civil War, and watching live theatre plays, and treasure hunting. He loved the Caruthers Fair every year. He also enjoyed cooking. His most enjoyment was his family.

Samuel joins his mother and father, Henry and Elizabeth Dowell in Heaven.

He is survived by many loving family members, including brother, Jimmy and Debbie Dowell in Kentucky; and sister Henrietta Nalley in Kentucky also; and his sister, Rosemary and Tony Lampe in Texas; many nieces and nephews which he loved and adored. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Bonnie Gregory in California, including the three children he called his own, and raised, daughter Brenda Gregory, son Franklin Gregory, and daughter Shelly McCalvy and husband, Tom McCalvy, all in California. Samuel had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved and adored.

Samuel was a very loved man; he was a very patient and kind-hearted person and very friendly someone that no one could ever forget. Samuel was a very loving and outstanding Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, and Friend that anyone who met him enjoyed him. He could always get you to laugh and smile no matter what. Here is what his family has to say:

You never said I’m leaving.

You never said goodbye.

You were gone before we knew it.

And God only knows why.

In life, we loved you dearly.

In death, we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place.

That only you can fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you.

But you didn’t go alone.

A part of us went with you.

The day God took you home.

Love all of your family xoxo….

Services will start with a viewing Jan. 28, 2022, 10 a.m.-noon, at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, Calif. 93230 with graveside services following at Grangeville Cemetery at 1 p.m., 10428 14th Ave. Armona, Calif. 93202 and then food and gathering at the church located 11462 S. 10th Ave. Hanford.

If you have any questions call Shelly 559-572-7421. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home.

Thank You! God Bless!